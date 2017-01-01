Board of Directors Reaffirms Father Frank Pavone as National Director of Priests For Life

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As Priests for Life prepares to celebrate the 30th ordination anniversary of National Director Father Frank Pavone, and the 25th anniversary of his taking the helm of the pro-life organization, the Board of Directors "unanimously, unequivocally and enthusiastically" reaffirmed his leadership as the ministry settles into its new expanded headquarters in Florida.

In its resolution, the board said its members "wish to formally express our confidence in his leadership as we begin a new chapter of our ministry and prepare to address all the challenges and initiatives that lie ahead."

"I am so grateful to the board members for their reaffirmation of my leadership," Father Pavone said. "I am looking forward to continuing to work with them and with everyone who wants to work with Priests for Life to abolish abortion."