Latest News

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Fundraising Campaign Raises $214 Million for Biola University

Evangelist Alveda King to President Trump, Appointments Remain Key: Slay the Beast -- Defund Planned Parenthood

This Doctor of the Church Solved the Immigration Problem 700 Years Ago

Nashville-Based Boutique Publicity Firm Two|pr Enjoys Notable Success in First Year

Gorsuch a Great Pick

Biola University to Host 2nd Annual Women in Leadership Conference in March

Registration for Catholic Writers Conference Online Opens

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Statement of Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson on Judge Neil Gorsuch's Nomination to the United States Supreme Court

Operation Rescue Applauds Trump's Nomination of Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court

Life Legal Optimistic About Supreme Court Nominee

Created Equal: 'Gorsuch Requires Extreme Vetting'

Why Churches Need to Get 3 Tax Issues Right When Setting Compensation for Pastors

Trump Triangulates on Homosexuality vs. Abortion -- AFTAH Condemns Decision to Keep Obama's Pro-LGBT Executive Order

78 Organizations Honored as 'Certified Best Christian Workplaces' for 2017

Prayer Vigil at Supreme Court Tonight as President Announces his Nominee

Who Are You to Judge?

Animation Studio Announces First-Ever CGI Movie of the Classic, 'The Pilgrim's Progress'

Stemberger Responds to the Boy Scouts of America's Decision to Allow Transgendered Boys (Girls) to Enroll in Scouting Programs

Monday, January 30, 2017

President Trump's Travel Ban Does Not Go Far Enough

The Christian Planner Reaches Thousands in Three Months

