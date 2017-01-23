Latest News
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Calling Media to Fairness & Objectivity: Women's March on Washington vs. March for Life in D.C.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
NJ Assembly Approves Bill to Ban Declawing of Cats While it Fails to Act to Protect Smallest, Most Defenseless Members of Human Family
Judson Press Books Receive Four Illumination Book Awards
Ryan Bomberger, Prolife Factivist and Author of Not Equal, to Keynote March for Life Conference
2017 William Seymour Award Winner is Pastor Bonnie Chavda from Charlotte, NC
New Name Points Missions Agency into the Future
H.R. 7 Ensures Taxpayers Don't Pay for the Killing of Innocent, Little, Human Beings
Sasse Reintroduces Born-Alive Legislation
New Hope in New Smyrna
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Collegiate Day of Prayer
FCC Asked to Approve Transfer of Radio Licenses Combination of Relevant Radio® and Immaculate Heart Radio
Sundance Film Festival Trashes Nuns
Family Research Council Applauds Pres. Trump's Executive Order Restoring Policy Against Funding Foreign Abortion Groups
Monday, January 23, 2017
Americans Support Supreme Court Ruling to Restrict Abortion, Oppose Taxpayer Funding
Evangelist Alveda King: 'With Mexico City Policy, President Trump Begins First 100 Days with Prayers and Executive Actions that Promise Healing for America'
Zondervan Announces 'Pay What It's Worth' Campaign for Craig Groeschel's Newest Book, Divine Direction
Young Pro-Life Activists Refuse to Let President Trump Forget His Promise
For President Trump's First Monday Morning in the White House, A Washington Times Ad Hits Hard with Constructive Criticism
Promise Keeping: Trump Reinstates Mexico City Policy Defunding International Planned Parenthood
Washington Post Lives in a Time Warp
Read More