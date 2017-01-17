Latest News
Friday, January 20, 2017
Fresh Roasted Coffee Fuels Missions, Churches, the Arts, and Non-profits
Discrimination Ends Against Christian Club in Public School
Catholic Foes Sponsor Women's D.C. March
March for Life Set for Monday
Roe vs. Wade and America's Covenant with Death
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Abortion Numbers Drop to All Time Lows: 'When Abortion Clinics Close, Lives are Saved'
Good News Clubs Reopen After Three-Year Ordeal
Book Urges Us to Pray for President Trump Whether You Voted for Him or Not
Bigotry and Blood Mark Planned Parenthood
Christian Leaders Pray and Anoint the Doorway that President-elect Trump Will Walk Through Before His Inauguration at Capitol Building
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, Inc. Remains at Trump Hotel to Pray for Office of the Presidency
Catholic Answers Introduces Cyril Kellett
Life Affirming Pro-Life Women's Medical Clinic Thrown Out of 'Women's March on Washington'
Terri Schiavo Archives: A Permanent Place at Ave Maria University for Learning Terri Schiavo's Historic Story
National Park Service Approves Permit for Church's 'Virtual Prayer Walk' Following the Inaugural Parade Route of President Trump
Zondervan Signs 'Chewbacca Mom' Candace Payne for Multi-Book Deal
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Steve Amerson to Sing in Special Inauguration Prayer Event
'Women's March on Washington' Accepts Life-Affirming Medical Clinic as a Partner in Their March on Saturday
Americans United for Life Says Estimate that Abortions Reduced is Evidence of the Impact of Pro-Life Laws
'EWTN Pro-Life Weekly' to Debut with January Special
Read More