Latest News
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Religious Mystery Novel Exposes Global Christian Zionist Plot
Friday, January 27, 2017
Public Advocate Presses Campaign Against William Pryor
We Remember
Shields of Strength Sends a Valentine Reveal About True Love and Kindness
Thursday, January 26, 2017
WonderWe.com to Attend 2017 March For Life in Washington, DC
Supreme Court to Decide if Transgenders Can be Naked with Your Children
Trump Administration Gives Hope to Persecuted Christians
Tomorrow: Young Pro-Life Activists Refuse to Let President Trump Forget His Promise
R.A.W. International Gathering: A Divine Stirring, A Move of the Holy Ghost
Jerusalem as Jewish Capitol? Why All Muslim Nations and Allies will Oppose President Trump
Calling Media to Fairness & Objectivity: Women's March on Washington vs. March for Life in D.C.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
NJ Assembly Approves Bill to Ban Declawing of Cats While it Fails to Act to Protect Smallest, Most Defenseless Members of Human Family
Judson Press Books Receive Four Illumination Book Awards
Ryan Bomberger, Prolife Factivist and Author of Not Equal, to Keynote March for Life Conference
2017 William Seymour Award Winner is Pastor Bonnie Chavda from Charlotte, NC
New Name Points Missions Agency into the Future
H.R. 7 Ensures Taxpayers Don't Pay for the Killing of Innocent, Little, Human Beings
Sasse Reintroduces Born-Alive Legislation
New Hope in New Smyrna
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Collegiate Day of Prayer
Read More