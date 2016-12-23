Latest News

We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

Saturday, December 31, 2016

National Hispanic Leaders Congratulate Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, 58th Presidential Inauguration

Friday, December 30, 2016

Kidnapped Activist's Whereabouts Still Unknown as Officials Deny Lawyer Meeting

Statement from National Hispanic Director of the United States National Prayer Council and Global Advisor, Commissioner, Dr. Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Obama-Kerry Betray Israel and American Values

Walk for Life Names Reggie Littlejohn Keynote Speaker

Statement by Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC)/CONEL Regarding His Participation at Donald Trump's Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony

Rep. Marsha Blackburn Named Operation Rescue's 2016 Pro-Life Person of the Year

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Malteser International Americas Announces Thomas A. Wessels as Succeeding President of Disaster Relief Organization

Court Rules Public School Can Force Pro-Life Teacher to Facilitate Planned Parenthood

Covenant Journey's Israel Experience Changes Lives

Zhang Kai Back in Police Custody

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Samaritan's Purse Among 'Top 10 Charities Changing the World in 2016'

WCC Mourns the Death of Polynesian Nuclear Fighter John Doom

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Trump Must Lock in Religious Exemptions

First Liberty Institute Appeals Historic Military Religious Freedom Case to the Supreme Court

PureFlix.Com Bringing its Streaming Video Service into Canada

New Book Release -- 'Whispers From God'

Monday, December 26, 2016

Report on Muslim Brotherhood and Jamaat e Islami Released

Obamacare Mandate Attacks Religious Doctors Over Transgenderism

Friday, December 23, 2016

Comedy Central's Filthy Attack on Nuns

