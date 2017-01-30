Latest News

Search
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Fundraising Campaign Raises $214 Million for Biola University
Evangelist Alveda King to President Trump, Appointments Remain Key: Slay the Beast -- Defund Planned Parenthood
This Doctor of the Church Solved the Immigration Problem 700 Years Ago
Nashville-Based Boutique Publicity Firm Two|pr Enjoys Notable Success in First Year
Gorsuch a Great Pick
Biola University to Host 2nd Annual Women in Leadership Conference in March
Registration for Catholic Writers Conference Online Opens
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Statement of Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson on Judge Neil Gorsuch's Nomination to the United States Supreme Court
Operation Rescue Applauds Trump's Nomination of Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court
Life Legal Optimistic About Supreme Court Nominee
Created Equal: 'Gorsuch Requires Extreme Vetting'
Why Churches Need to Get 3 Tax Issues Right When Setting Compensation for Pastors
Trump Triangulates on Homosexuality vs. Abortion -- AFTAH Condemns Decision to Keep Obama's Pro-LGBT Executive Order
78 Organizations Honored as 'Certified Best Christian Workplaces' for 2017
Prayer Vigil at Supreme Court Tonight as President Announces his Nominee
Who Are You to Judge?
Animation Studio Announces First-Ever CGI Movie of the Classic, 'The Pilgrim's Progress'
Stemberger Responds to the Boy Scouts of America's Decision to Allow Transgendered Boys (Girls) to Enroll in Scouting Programs
Monday, January 30, 2017
President Trump's Travel Ban Does Not Go Far Enough
The Christian Planner Reaches Thousands in Three Months
Read More