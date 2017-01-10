Latest News
Monday, January 16, 2017
Search for Sister Sara Sunday: Stars Seek Female Evangelist Role
Supreme Court Frontrunner Judge William Pryor Jr. is No Scalia
Friday, January 13, 2017
Tortured Human Rights Lawyer Believes He May Die
CLI 'Lunch Bunch' in Action
Ratio Christi to Present 'The Supernatural: Fact Or Fiction' During Purdue University Symposium
Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Employee and Raleigh Native
United Nations Security Council Presents Obama One Last Opportunity to Stab Israel in the Back
Gay Teacher Sues Catholic School
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Bridge Music Rings in New Year by Signing Dove Award-Nominated Songwriter
VA School Board Rejects LGBT Proposal
Meet HBO's 'The Young Pope'
As Feminists March on DC, Pro-Life Message: 'Women and Children First'
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Christian Vindicated -- Ninth Circuit Finds Arrest Unlawful by CHP Officer
Baby Part Profiteers Drop Lawsuit Against Daleiden
Steven McDonald, R.I.P.
Authorities Arrest Highest-profile Pastor Since Cultural Revolution
Transgender Case Goes to Supreme Court
Dr. Tony Evans Introduces One Man's Search for Significance in New Novel 'The Legacy of Nobody Smith'
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Sen. Blumenthal Must Retract and Apologize for Slanderous Statements About Operation Rescue
HSLDA's Michael Farris Accepts Leadership Position at ADF
