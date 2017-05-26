World Congress of Families XI, The Budapest Family Summit Opens; Viktor Orban Delivers Keynote Speech Stressing the Importance of Children Contact: Larry Jacobs, World Congress of Families, 815-997-7106 mobile, [email protected] BUDAPEST, May 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- World Congress of Families XI, The Budapest Family Summit has opened with a Demographic Forum in Hungary's historic capital with a keynote address by Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary. Mr. Orban stressed the importance of Hungary being a family-friendly nation and stressed the importance of children, "We Hungarians believe that children magnify the strength of their parents, they magnify the strength of the family, and a generation of children magnify the strength of a nation, of a whole country, and finally our entire civilization. Mr. Orban delivered the speech before joining world leaders in Brussels for the NATO Summit. The theme of WCF XI Budapest Family Summit is "building family-friendly nations, making families great again." The World Congress of Families ( www.worldcongress.org ), is a project of the International Organization for the Family ( www.profam.org ) and unites and equips leaders worldwide to promote the natural family as the fundamental and only sustainable unit of society and to defend the sanctity and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death. As the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights observes, "The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the state." Other sessions at the Congress which lasts through Sunday, May 28 include: "Family and Education," "The Sanctity and Dignity of All Human Life from Conception to Natural Death," "The Importance of Motherhood and Fatherhood," "National Movements on Marriage" and "Family, Population and Demographics." Previous Congresses have been held in Prague (1997), Geneva (1999), Mexico City (2004), Warsaw (2007), Amsterdam (2009), Madrid (2012), Sydney (2013), Salt Lake City (2015) and Tbilisi in the Republic of Georgia (2016). WCF XI is taking place in the Congress Center in Budapest. More than 2,000 delegates have registered – among them leaders, activists, scholars and legislators, from more than 65 countries. For more information visit www.wcfbudapest.org and www.budapestfamilysummit.com

