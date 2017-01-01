Irby Williams Bair Named Executive Director of Advancement for College of Biblical Studies

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The College of Biblical Studies-Houston recently named experienced fundraising professional Irby Williams Bair (photo) as executive director of advancement.

"Irby is highly accomplished in raising community awareness and funds in support of nonprofits -- most recently as director of development for the well-loved A.D. Players theater program," said Dr. Bill Blocker, CBS-Houston president. "She is a strong advocate of our mission, and she knows and loves this city."

Prior to leading development for the A.D. Players, Bair served as a fundraising consultant for a number of nonprofits and worked in banking. The University of Texas alumnus is a member and past senior panelist for the Association of Fundraising Professionals, an advisory board member for Lifeline Chaplaincy, a fundraising seminar instructor for the University of Houston, and a past board member for the Junior League of Houston and Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Bair attends St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

"The College of Biblical Studies equips hundreds of Christian leaders each year with high quality, accredited degrees," Bair said. "CBS alumni are making a huge difference across Greater Houston and beyond -- and I want to help more people know about this fine, accredited college. It's a jewel."

Bair's advancement expertise and Houston ties will continue to strengthen CBS's advancement program that balances contributions from significant donors, foundations, churches and companies

"We are delighted that Irby is joining our dedicated team at CBS-Houston," Blocker said.