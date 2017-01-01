WCC Urges End to 'Culture of Impunity' in Syria

GENEVA, April, 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In the wake of news reports relaying an horrific chemical weapons attack in the Idlib Governance of Syria, World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit called for a cultural shift in the region as he expressed deep sympathy to the families of the victims.

Multiple news sources confirmed that more than 70 people have died, including 20 children, in the village of Khan Sheikhoun.

"This attack and many other airstrikes have been targeting civilian populations, including vulnerable children and women," said Tveit. "The World Council of Churches believes that these attack, as well as so many other war crimes, crimes against humanity and unbearable atrocities, are sadly still taking place against an innocent civil population because the culture of impunity is maintained in Syria and the whole region."

Tveit urged the UN Security Council to put an end to this impunity by investigating these crimes and establishing mechanisms of accountability that will bring all those responsible to trial.

"The WCC expresses its deep sympathy with the families of the victims, and prays that God may grant them comfort and heal their wounds," concluded Tveit. "We also pray the God of justice and peace to accompany the Syrian people in these critical and painful moments."

Solidarity with churches in the Middle East

Statement by the WCC general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit

