Audible Genesis 'Now' -- Production Music for Christian Media Now Available Contact: Dave Meffert, 802-881-1841, [email protected] HUNTINGTON, Vt., Feb. 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- MadJak Studios announces the launch of Audible Genesis "Now," production music for Christian media. Three years in development, Audible Genesis "Now" is a format-focused music library with Flight Tracker production management included free. Positive feedback Early users appreciate Audible Genesis "Now's" precision-focused sound. David Brock, Production Director and morning host at KGLY/KVNE, Tyler, TX says, "The quality is great; sonically the tracks blend with our songs and keep the flow going. I'm definitely glad we're using it!" On Audible Genesis Now's Flight Tracker production management system, Brock added, "I've really needed something like this for a while." Audible Genesis "Now" Availability At $49/month, Audible Genesis "Now" is priced for non-commercial ministries and individuals like Christian radio, podcasters, YouTubers, churches, film and freelancers. Audible Genesis "Now" is available at www.MyAGNow.com More information: Dave Meffert 802-881-1841 [email protected] The Audible Genesis "Now" website: www.MyAGNow.com