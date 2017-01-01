Youth Unlimited Announces 2018 SERVE Mission Trip Sites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- This summer, Youth Unlimited mobilized over 1500 students and volunteers in communities across North America through SERVE, a week-long service-oriented mission trip experience.

Jeff Kruithof, Executive Director of Youth Unlimited, shared his excitement about the impact SERVE made in 2017. "God is good. Through SERVE 2017, 50+ students gave their lives to Jesus Christ and 500+ rededicated their lives to Him. In addition, 39,000 hours of service were given to local communities in the name of Christ, on behalf of local churches across North America! We are praising God for allowing Youth Unlimited to be part of his work."

Youth Unlimited provides these mission opportunities to help teens connect with Christ, the church and communities and to learn life lessons they can take with them into adulthood. What makes SERVE unique, however, is that each service trip is hosted and conducted by a local church, allowing congregations in each community to better meet the needs of people in their own backyards.

2018 SERVE locations have just been announced with over 25 communities across the United States and Canada set to host teams of students and volunteers. The locations include:

Cadillac, MI

Byron Center, MI

Ann Arbor, MI

Gallatin Valley, MT

Grand Rapids, MI

Lynden, WA

Platte, SD

Ripon, CA

Douglas, MA

Holland, MI

Palos Heights, IL

Prairie, IA

Mechanicsburg, PA

Sioux Falls, SD

Whitinsville, MA

Muskegon, MI

Burlington, Ontario

Guelph, Ontario

London, Ontario

Niagara, Ontario

Fruitland, Ontario

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Hamilton, Ontario

Fort McMurray, Alberta

Vancouver, British Columbia

In addition to announcing the 2018 SERVE site locations, Youth Unlimited has unveiled a brand new website with an enhanced trip locator. "Each of our SERVE trips is unique, and we wanted to easily present each experience to our customer based on their own unique needs," noted Kruithof. Visit youthunlimited.org to learn more.