NJ Bill Enforces LGBT Agenda in Public Schools

TRENTON, N.J., July 21, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- A bill that directs the New Jersey Commissioner of Education to review and modify public school guidelines to accommodate and promote the rights of "transgender" students, in accordance with current State or federal laws and regulations, has passed the Senate and the Assembly and goes to the Governor for consideration. Liberty Counsel sent a letter to Governor Chris Christie encouraging him to veto the bill.

The bill, known as S3067/ A4652, mandates the commissioner to provide school districts with guidance and resources regarding LGBT-related professional development to teachers, administrators and school staff. This "transgender education bill" also requires schools to work only with "the student," and not the parents, related to gender dysphoria issues, and requires school staff and other students to address a "transgender" student by false gender pronouns. S3067/A4652 bill ignores biological and physical differences between girls and boys and permits gender-confused students to participate in opposite sex physical education activities and other formerly gender-separate activities, and further allows them to room on overnight trips with members of the opposite sex.

"The State of New Jersey has no business invading the privacy and jeopardizing the safety of students by forcing them to use restrooms, showers and hotel rooms for overnight events with someone of the opposite sex," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "Nor does the state have the right to force students and school personnel to participate in a delusion by requiring them to pretend that people can change their sex. This policy is harmful to everyone. S3067/A4652 violates the religious, privacy, safety and First Amendment rights of students and staff and oversteps parental authority. It is parents, not school officials, who have the right to guide their children in making informed choices about what is best for them. Parents do not want their daughters changing and sleeping in the presence of biological boys, and vice versa. S3067/A4652 is state-sponsored child exploitation and Liberty Counsel urges Governor Christie to veto this bill," said Staver.

