Foundation for Moral Law Applauds Texas Supreme Court Decision in Gay Marriage Case

The Foundation for Moral Law is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the strict construction of the Constitution according to the intent of the Framers and to the right to acknowledge God in the public arena. MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Foundation for Moral Law applauded the Texas Supreme Court's decision today in Pidgeon v. Turner, which declined to extend benefits afforded to heterosexual married couples to same-sex pairings contrary to Texas law. The legal issue in Pidgeon was whether the United States Supreme Court's decision in Obergefell v. Hodges should be applied narrowly—limited to the issue of marriage licenses—or broadly, affecting spousal benefits associated with marriage. The Texas Supreme Court declined to hold that Obergefell automatically required the state to extend its benefits to same-sex pairings. The court remanded the lawsuit to the trial court for further proceedings.Along with the Institute for Creation Research, the Foundation filed an amicus brief urging the Texas Supreme Court to reject Obergefell altogether as having no basis in the Constitution. In its opinion the Texas Supreme Court acknowledged the filing of the Foundation's amicus brief.Foundation President Kayla Moore said: "The Texas Supreme Court demonstrated the critical thinking needed to see the difference between Obergefell and the case before it, as well as the courage to follow the law instead of bowing to political correctness. We are grateful that there are still courts that are willing to do what is right, even under pressure.""The Texas Supreme Court's courage is praiseworthy in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision this week in Pavan v. Smith, which extended Obergefell to apply to birth certificates," added Matt Clark, one of the Foundation's attorneys. "We hope that the Texas Supreme Court will show even more courage by rejecting Obergefell altogether should the case be appealed to them again," Clark said.The Foundation for Moral Law is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the strict construction of the Constitution according to the intent of the Framers and to the right to acknowledge God in the public arena.

