Charlie Gard Supporters to Hold Rally and Prayer Vigil on Sunday, July 9, in London

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741

LONDON, July 8, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Charlie Gard supporters plan to hold a rally and prayer vigil on Sunday, July 9, at 2:00 P.M. in London. The group will also present over 350,000 petitions to Great Ormond Street Hospital calling for Charlie to receive medical care in America.

The 2 P.M. rally will be held in Queen Square on Great Ormond Street, London which is located next to the hospital.

Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and pastor of Church on the Hill in Washington, D.C., states;

"We continue to fight, pray and stand in solidarity with Charlie Gard and his parents. Millions around the world are being untied by the spirit of this 11-month-old boy and the courage of his parents to struggle against all odds to save his life.

"We will be calling upon the Great Ormond Street Hospital to release Charlie to receive medical care in America that has the possibility of improving his life. We also stand with the notion that it is parents who should be involved in the critical decisions that impact the lives of their children and it should not be left to hospitals, courts or government officials to decide."

Rev. Mahoney is in London with a delegation that includes Bobby Schindler, President of the Terri Life & Hope Network and Catherine Glenn Foster, CEO and President of Americans United for life.

For more information or interviews contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney 540.538.4741