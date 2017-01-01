Balance the Love and Grace of God with the Pain and Distractions of Life

Contact: Rick Bates, 888-697-4851

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- CrossLink Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of "Struggling Well," by Dr. Fred Antonelli of Eston, MD.

Steve Arterburn, founder of New Life Ministries and host of the syndicated Christian counseling talk show New Life Live! reflects "As a fellow struggler, I wish I had read this book forty years ago."

"Struggling Well" is a provocative clinical and biblical look at the kinds of questions that confront Christians trying to walk out their faith, at times through a veil of tears. It examines the "dark side" of legalistic evangelical dogma and the potentially long lasting emotional, relational and negative effects that it can have on the believer. It is a needed prescription for personal, relational, and spiritual success while navigating through life's unexpected storms.

Struggling Well (ISBN: 978-1-63357-105-1, Trade Paper, 242 pages, $17.95, CHRISTIAN LIVING), from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Fred Antonelli, PhD, is a Crisis Marriage and Pastoral Counselor and a former pastor for 23 years. He was the host for nine years of the popular nationally syndicated Christian teen and young adult radio show, Rock Alive, heard over both the CBN and Salem Radio Network. Dr. Fred is an author as well as a national speaker for conferences, seminars, workshops and pulpit ministry.