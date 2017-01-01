Christian Addiction: What You Never Knew About Giving

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Habits die hard. What's more is that habits can be formed. Did you ever think of giving as a habit?

Well, Author, Blogger, Pianist and Worship leader C.D. Temple, shows you just how a Christian can be addicted to giving in her book titled Addicted to G.I.V.I.N.G: The Habit of Handover. The book is the first in a 3-part non-fiction series called "Addicted to God" which focuses on successful stewardship and creating a giving habit.

For Churches, Bookstores and Christians that are tired of books about "tithing" but rather want to understand what it means to "give," and the role of giving in a Christian's life, this book Addicted to G.I.V.I.N.G: The Habit of Handover is the answer you have sought a long time.

"When people think of giving, the automatic reflex is to think of monetary gifts. But giving is so much more than that. Giving at its core is an act of love… a natural reflex, a habit…," said C.D. Temple in this her classic-- Addicted to G.I.V.I.N.G: The Habit of Handover.

The book comes from the approach of creating a positive addiction. The author emphasizes that forming a positive addiction to a concept like giving can create a compulsive behavior that benefits both your spiritual and natural life.

The book Addicted to G.I.V.I.N.G: The Habit of Handover offers a simple approach to giving that focuses on recurring action steps. These action steps assist not only in creating a habit of giving, but also an instinctual and continuous need to seek ways to give.

We know that all drugs of abuse, from nicotine to heroin, cause a particularly powerful surge of dopamine. In the same vein, giving in a manner that produces a rush of dopamine will pave the way for a simple transition to the positive addiction of giving.

If only it were so simple.

Yet the good thing is that habits and addictions are formed by repetitive actions. Thus, the book provides action steps-THINK, DO and REVIEW to help you create the habit of handover putting you well on your way to becoming positively addicted to giving.

Addicted to G.I.V.I.N.G: The Habit of Handover is now available on Amazon.