Evangelist Alveda King: 'Truth Trumps Fake News: RISE UP with New Lenses'

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Alveda King submits the following and is available for comment:

Are you having a hard time stomaching today's fake news and seemingly hopeless evil reports? Try this: "Overcome evil with good!"

I heard someone say recently: "The prince of the power of the air owns the media." False! That's just a title of a defeated foe. The power shifted ages ago with bloodshed on a hill; so today we have opportunities to flood the air waves and all frequencies as we "speak truth to power."

In other words ladies and gentlemen, rather than bemoaning all of the bad reports and fake news, let's drown it out; blast the atmosphere with 20/20 vision. Truth trumps evil every time.

During the past presidential election, the issues of "white privilege" and racism became hot topics. I remember saying during a news report on national television: If you are color blind, you need glasses.

Around the same time, some millennials posted a really creative video called White Privilege Glasses.

This week, another millennial sent me The Talk video.

Hey, something is breaking through here.

"... I will remove all your impurities. Then I will give you good judges again and wise counselors like you used to have... [You] will again be called the Home of Justice and the Faithful City." - Isaiah 1:25-26 NLT

Another example of converging patterns that are readily available for impact is occurring with the Rise Up energy. Right now the message is resonating while seemingly springing from opposite directions; with a song and from a prolife movement. As they collide, hope springs eternal.

When peripherals collide, convergence is imminent. Connect the dots. RISE Up!

Rally on October 9, 2017 DC Mall. Watch the I Will Rise Up video.

Songs:

Duet by Day and Keys

Official Video by Day

One more for good measure:

A colleague shared this one.

A 1890's Book Describing The Adventures of Baron Trump.

Friends, we are living in a phenomenal time! In the midst of turmoil and upheaval - faith, hope and love are arising. Join the Movement. Trump fake news. Overcome evil with good. Use your voice, your platform, your bully pulpit to broadcast forgiveness, truth and love.

Pray for Repentance and Revival in America and around the world. Rise Up!