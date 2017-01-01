In-person and Online, Hundreds Find Hope in Christ at the Greater Fort Wayne Celebration with Will Graham

Evangelist Will Graham preaches in Indiana; Romania and Canada on the horizon

"You want to live life your own way. All the things you're looking for, they're elusive. Deep down you're miserable. You have no joy, no happiness, no fulfillment," said evangelist Will Graham in his Saturday night message. "God will forgive you tonight. God's not going to put Band-Aids on your life. He'll give you a whole new life!"

More than 420 people responded to the invitation to begin a relationship with Jesus.

In addition to those in attendance in Fort Wayne, the Celebration services were broadcast online and viewed more than 46,000 times by people in 62 different countries, with 179 indicating a commitment to Christ.

"For me it's an encouragement, thinking about the impact long-term that it's going to have on the local churches and in this local community as well," said Matthew Gullion, director of missions for the Northeastern Indiana Baptist Association, who – along with Donovan Coley, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission – helped to guide the Celebration planning effort.

"We know it's one soul at a time, but when you see hundreds come to know Jesus … they are no longer followers of the world but followers of Christ, and there will be a transformation in the city. We're excited about seeing what God's going to do, not just through this weekend but in the years to come."

The Greater Fort Wayne Celebration was the first of three back-to-back multi-day outreaches for Graham. His next event will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Oct. 21-22. He will then travel to Prince Edward Island, Canada, for a Celebration in Charlottetown, Nov. 4-5.

About Will Graham