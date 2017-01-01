Sex-Change Surgery Regrets on the Rise

SACRAMENTO, Oct. 11, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- A world-leading genital reconstruction surgeon is alarmed by the increase in his patients seeking reversals of so-called "gender reassignment surgery."

According to a report in The Telegraph , Professor Miroslav Djordjevic has seen a high number of "transgender" people who have undergone sex-change surgeries later express regrets and experience crippling depression and suicidal thoughts. Djordjevic cites two reasons: a lack of robust research on the topic and a lack of psychiatric evaluation and counseling before the surgeries. While Djordjevic requires his patients to undergo a year or more of psychiatric evaluation followed by hormone evaluation and therapy, some patients seeking reversals have told him that they were only asked if they had the money for the surgery beforehand.

Djordjevic said the average age of his patients has dropped from 45 to 21 since he first started more than 20 years ago, with some in the medical community advocating for allowing minors to get sex-change surgeries. Djordjevic believes that to be dangerous ground and said he personally will not do those surgeries.

"I'm afraid of what will happen five to ten years later with this person," Djordjevic said of patients younger than 18 who may eventually have the surgery.

James Caspian, a psychotherapist at Bath Spa University in Southwest England, tried to do research on so-called "detransitioning," but his proposal was rejected after his preliminary findings revealed that an increase of young people, particularly women, were regretting "gender reassignment surgery," according to The Guardian.

Liberty Counsel has been instrumental in defeating proposed laws in numerous states which sought to prohibit counselors -- including pastors, teachers, and parents -- from providing counsel to any minor (including a parent's own child) about the child's unwanted same-sex attractions or gender confusion.

Walt Heyer struggled with gender dysphoria as a result of being sexually abused as a boy by a family member, combined with his grandmother's decision to secretly clothe him as a girl. Heyer had "gender reassignment surgery." However, after he experienced restoration and healing from a relationship with Jesus Christ, Heyer reverted back to his biological gender as a man.

"I see the tragic consequences of polices to expand gender/sex beyond male and female, in the desperate letters I receive from those who regret gender transitioning and from the families of those who are still caught in the transgender delusion," said Heyer.

"To suggest that people can change their sex like they change clothes or dye their hair is dangerous," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "People's discontentment with their birth sex cannot be solved by hormones and body mutilation," said Staver.

