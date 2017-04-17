Did You Make God Smile Today?

This new book shares creative and fun ways to make God smile everyday.

Nothing is more fulfilling than knowing that you are making God happy.

Contact: Fritz Richard, 503-866-7419

PORTLAND, Ore., April 17, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Fritz Richard, author of several Christian books, has launched a Kickstarter project for his book, Make God Smile ( www.kickstarter.com/projects/225937295/make-god-smile ). The book will be completed over the next two months. It will help Christians discover hundreds of ways to make God smile on their lives. Fritz notes that "There will be stories, cartoons and bible references."

The book is designed to be easy to read but packed full of useful tips and ideas. Most Christians, from time to time, forget to give attention to the most important area of life. This is a kick-starter project that will only come to life if Christians support it. The book will also come with a daily email service that will serve as a reminder. The service will attract a marginal monthly cost of $4.95.

The book is noteworthy because of the author's background in graphics and publishing. Fritz Richard is best known for publishing the first Macintosh how-to magazine in the late 1980s. He also started the company enStep, Inc. and sold the software packages ImageFonts, BrushArt, and FunPak (top national bestsellers in the mid-1990s).

Today, Fritz runs MediaCrest, a direct response video agency in Portland Oregon.