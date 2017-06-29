Facebook Rejects Christian Fourth of July Video

THOMSON, Ill., June 29, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Facebook has rejected a new family-friendly Fourth of July video that recounts America's Christian heritage, because it doesn't follow the company's "advertising policies for advertising adult products or services."



The short animated video, produced by Heirloom Audio Productions founder Bill Heid, warns that the nation's future depends on returning to "God's revealed Word." The video is called "The Lost Secrets of Liberty."



Heirloom Audio was set to launch an advertising campaign for the video on Facebook when the social media giant sent notice Wednesday that the ad was not approved due to "images or videos that show nudity or cleavage." Although the Facebook message didn't specify the problem, Heid assumed it was due to a non-graphic image of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel painting included in the video.



"I applaud Facebook for having standards," Heid said. "However, I'm also deeply saddened by the tragic and unjustified banning of our new family-friendly Christian production. I created this Independence Day video for parents to watch with their kids so they could discuss the origins of America's liberty."



Heirloom Audio submitted an appeal to Facebook, but as of Thursday afternoon the company declined to comment or respond to the appeal.



The video can be viewed or downloaded for free at TheLostSecretsOfLiberty.com. A license is not needed to show it in public.



In the video, Heid discussed the meaning of "liberty" from the perspective of the Founding Fathers.



He also recounts little-known facts about America's Christian heritage, such as:

Ethan Allen demanding the surrender of the British at Fort Ticonderoga "in the name of the Great Jehovah and the Continental Congress."



John Adams declaring that the centralization of religion had as much to do with American independence as did taxation without representation.



Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin promoting a scene out of the book of Exodus as the national seal.

"While we're still free, and while we've still got time," Heid said, "we've got to teach the next generation that our country can only be protected from tyranny, moral relativism and anarchy by finding the very context for freedom itself – found in God's revealed Word."



Heirloom Audio Productions, which was founded by Heid, produces audio adventures that bring Christian heroes from history to life.



The company won three Voice Arts Awards last year, including Outstanding Production, for The Dragon And The Raven, which chronicles how King Alfred the Great (849-899) led an army that beat the barbaric Vikings, saved the English lands and brought the country back to God. It starred Helen George (Call The Midwife), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones), Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who, The Hobbit), John Bell (The Hobbit), Brian Blessed (Star Wars, Tarzan, King Lear) and Katherine Kellgren (award-winning narrator).



Heirloom Audio just released its eighth CD, Captain Bayley's Heir, which follows a story about the California gold rush.



The company's CDs feature top actors and actresses, along with original musical scores and sound effects. Each drama includes two CDs and spans more than two hours.