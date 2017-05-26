Media Still Hyping Pope-Trump Photo

NEW YORK, May 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Catholic League president Bill Donohue (photo) comments on the way the media are playing a photo of President Trump and Pope Francis:

In a classic example of Groupthink, the media and late night talk-show hosts are fixated on one photo of the pope and the president; the former looks dour and the latter is smiling. So what?

Here is a photo they are not flagging.

And just in case you missed it, here a photo of Pope Francis standing with President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry.

What do these photos mean? Nothing--nothing at all--unless you work for the mainstream media or need script for a monologue.