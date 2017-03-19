Faith Organizations to Hold Prayer Vigil at The Supreme Court on Eve of Judge Neil Gorsuch Confirmation Hearings

The prayer vigil will begin on Sunday, March 19, at 2:30 P.M. on the public sidewalk at the west front of the Supreme Court.

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Christian Defense Coalition, Church on the Hill, 540-538-4741

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On March 20, the United States begins confirmation hearings on one of the most important issues facing our nation today. That is, who will be the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court. President Trump has picked Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Justice Scalia.

Event Details --

When: Sunday, March 19, at 2:30 P.M.





Where: On the public sidewalk at the west front of the Supreme Court, Washington, DC



This Justice will provide the key "swing" vote in many of the critical cases, like Roe v. Wade, and will be an important judicial voice for decades to come.

Considering this, it is urgent that the Christian community seek God for His leading, direction and guidance for the Senate confirmation hearings and that the next Supreme Court Justice will be a person who will honor God, the eternal principles of justice, embrace the Constitution and equal justice for all.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"In light of the historic nature of this pick, it is critical for the faith community to earnestly seek God for His direction, leading and guidance. Our prayer is that next Supreme Court Justice will be a person who will honor the founding principles of our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, provide equal justice under law for all Americans and help end the violence of abortion.



"We will also be praying for what promises to be a bruising confirmation process. We pray that God will protect the nomination process of Judge Gorsuch from slander, libel, false accusations and deliberate humiliation. We will ask God that he will be judged on his record, not on bias, contempt or prejudice. As Christians, we can see God shift, shape and transform history through the power of united prayer."

For more information or interviews contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741