New Book: Souls Like Stars: Renew Your Mind, Heal Your Heart, Unveil Your Shine

Skills-based Guidebook Offers Tools for Individuals in Need of Emotional Healing



Contact: Mary Anne Morrow, Director of Communications, Timberline Knolls, 602-359-6989, [email protected]



CHICAGO, March 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Margaret Nagib Psy.D., a clinical psychologist with Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, has written an experiential, skills-based guidebook titled Souls Like Stars: Renew Your Mind, Heal Your Heart, Unveil Your Shine (Baxter Press). The book was created for the Christian residents of Timberline Knolls and anyone who would like a personal and transformative encounter with God.



Souls Like Stars is designed to equip individuals with practical skills to help them partner with God in the healing of their body, mind and spirit. Questions and exercises are provided to stimulate thinking and help individuals:

Get free of the baggage that keeps them from experiencing God and His love on a deeper level.



Heal from past hurts and the limiting beliefs and addictive cycles they create to live in the truth of who they really are.



Experience the freedom to love and serve others with a whole heart.

"I wanted the book to be visually inspiring and healing as well as informative and interactive," said Dr. Nagib. "The book takes you through nine steps of emotional healing as each chapter covers a valuable topic and includes a practical skills section that is in an interactive, workbook-style format."



Dr. Nagib specializes in spirituality, inner healing and treating eating disorders, trauma, addiction, self-injury and mood disorders. She travels around the country and internationally training professionals and providing seminars for various organizations and churches. She developed the Christian treatment program at Timberline Knolls, a leading residential treatment center located outside of Chicago, for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders, addiction, trauma and mood disorders.



Souls Like Stars is a beautiful, full-color book filled with photos by popular photographer Sam Graves, who has a large following on Instagram.



The book also includes the stories of six brave women who have struggled with trauma, addiction, eating disorders, as well as mood disorders. Chapter titles in the book include: Moment, Hope, Desire, Known, Feel, True, Forgive, Whole, Connect and Shine.



"My hope is the book will help the many hurting individuals struggling with issues that are obstructing them from living a full and productive life," adds Dr. Nagib.



The book is currently available on Amazon at www.amazon.com/Souls-Like-Stars-Renew-Unveil/dp/0997337265/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1490024281&sr=1-2&keywords=Margaret+Nagib and at www.thedunamisproject.org.



About Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls (ages 12 to 65+) with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. Women and families seeking Christian treatment can opt for specialized Christian-based therapy. For more information on Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, call us at 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter - @TimberlineToday.