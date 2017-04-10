Fuller Theological Seminary Students Commemorate Verna M. Linzey

Fuller Theological Seminary students from across denominational lines wrote a powerful message on behalf of the Fuller Community, faculty and the entire student body, commemorating Verna M. Linzey, D.D. The statement was sent by the Office of Development of Fuller Theological Seminary. Rev. James F. Linzey, Southern Baptist minister of the graduating class of 1983 and now president of Verna Linzey Ministries, received the statement from Fuller Seminary. Their statement reads:

On behalf of our Fuller Seminary community we want to extend our condolence and sympathy to you and the entire Linzey family in regard to the passing on of your Mom--Verna Linzey. May the Lord our God fill your hearts with His comfort and give you hope as we look forward to the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ! God bless you richly.

The statement comes a month before the 1st Annual Verna Linzey Commemoration Services to be held on the East Coast and West Coast. Rev. James Linzey replied with a phone call to Fuller Theological Seminary expressing deep gratitude for statement from the student body at Fuller Theological Seminary. "The rising up of the student body from Fuller Theological Seminary, which crosses all denominational lines, to show such sentiment and respect for Dr. Verna Linzey's work and what she single-handedly did for God's Kingdom around the world reflects the impact of Verna Linzey's legacy," said Rev. James Linzey.

Dr. Linzey audited the entire Doctor of Ministry program at Fuller Theological Seminary at 61 years of age. "We greatly treasure her class notes and the theological acumen she reflects while engaging timeless issues facing the Church and the world," said her son Rev. James Linzey.

"We will be hosting one of the services on the East Coast for the 1st Annual Verna Linzey Commemoration, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, known as the City of Brotherly Love, which is where the first Bible in America was printed. This city is a very appropriate setting for celebrating the life of such a remarkable Bible translator as Dr. Verna Linzey, who served on the Committee on Bible Translation for the Modern English Version Bible," said Bishop Janice Hollis, pastor of Progressive Believer's Ministry, who has appeared on C-SPAN as an advocate for Conservative Christian Values. Another service is slated to be held in San Diego, California A date will soon be set in the May 2017 time frame.

Photo: Verna Linzey Crusade with a crowd of 20,000 people. Verna Linzey was still growing strong at 94 years of age in this photo. High-resolution version available.