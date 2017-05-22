FRC's Arina Grossu Speaks at New D.C. Abortion Business Operated by Controversial Abortionist

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday Arina Grossu, Director of the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council, joined other pro-life leaders in front of a recently-opened abortion business, Capital Women's Services, in Washington, D.C. to speak at a press conference hosted by Mercy Missions. This business is already marred with a reputation of violence and death, as its lead abortionist, Steven Brigham, has previously lost his medical licenses in six states and has a long disciplinary, criminal, and malpractice history. Now he brings his dangerous practice to D.C. and will put women's lives and safety at risk.

Grossu made the following comments:

"Brigham runs sham, Gosnell-like abortion operations wherever he sets up shop. Brigham has had his medical licenses revoked in six states because he practices illegal scams and gross negligence such as starting abortions in one state, then crossing state lines to complete them in order to skirt the rule of law. Brigham commits abortions, even late-term abortions, although he has never completed his residency in either obstetrics or gynecology.

"He has lost at least $6.5 million in malpractice lawsuits, has injured many women including an 18-year-old woman who had such severe injuries and even faced multiple counts of murder charges involving late-term abortions.

"Where is the outrage from Planned Parenthood or feminists who purport to care about women's health and safety? We are deeply concerned about women's health and safety at the hands of Brigham. His practice reveals to us the horrific and shocking reality of the abortion industry.

"D.C. must immediately stop Brigham from bringing his horrific, shoddy abortion practice to our nation's capital. We call on officials to close this business immediately. How has Brigham been able to hop around states, bringing with him his horrific abortion practices? Shouldn't abortion facilities have more oversight than veterinary clinics, dentists' offices, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors? All of our states and the District must pass abortion facility regulations to protect the health and safety of women from dangerous abortionists like Brigham," concluded Grossu.

