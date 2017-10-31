Got Detailed Questions About Sex Outside of Marriage? Newly Launched Christian Ministry, Focuses on Educating People on What God Says About Sexual Activity Outside of Marriage www.whatgodsaysministries.com Contact: Jason London, Director, What God Says Ministries, 519-615-5034, jlondon@whatgodsaysministries.com ONTARIO, Canada, Nov. 8, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Got detailed questions about sexual sin? Want to know what fornication truly is (based on what God says)? Want to know how sexual activity outside of marriage specifically affects a person (according to what God says)? Want to know how to delete sexual sin addictions from your life (based on what God says)? Want to know how to extinguish sexual sin temptation, from your life (based on what God says)? Want to know what God specifically says about sexual activity outside of marriage? If so, then What God Says Ministries, is the Christian ministry for you. What God Says Ministries is a newly launched Christian ministry, that focuses fully on educating people, about: What God says about sexual activity outside of marriage, what God details about the consequences of engaging in sexual activity outside of marriage, what God says about how to rehabilitate from sexual sin, what God says regarding how you are to protect yourself from sexual activity outside of marriage, etc. According to Jason London, the Director of What God Says Ministries, this ministry was officially launched on October 31, 2017, and since then, the ministry has seen an overwhelming, positive response, from across the globe. London stated that since the official ministry launch (approximately a week ago), the ministry website has received hundreds of visitors, and over 2000 people (from the United States, Canada, India, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Budapest, Mexico, Australia, Europe, South America, the Caribbean, etc.) have signed up as official followers of the ministry Facebook page – we have been averaging approximately 2 new Facebook follower sign ups, every 3 minutes. London further stated that "we see these profound metrics as confirmation, that there is a definite need, and hunger for a unique ministry, such as What God Says Ministries, where people could learn about what God says about sexual activity outside of marriage." Asked why this ministry was created, London stated, "at present, there is a lack of reliable / truthful (godly) education among many (both Christians and non-Christians), in regard to sexual activity outside of marriage – what it truly is, what the specific consequences are that result from engaging in it, how one goes about rehabilitating from it, how one deals with sexual sin temptation, how one deals with sexual activity outside of marriage addictions, how one effectively protects their life from sexual sin, etc. As a result, this ministry was created to properly educate people about what God says about sexual activity outside of marriage. Why are we educating people based on what God says? We are doing this because God is the truth (Romans 3:4), above all else. And as God is the true truth, one must attain all aspects of their sexual education, based on what God says, as God is the truth with no lie, no deception, and no fault." London went on to further state that "sexual activity outside of marriage is too serious an act, with severely damaging consequences, to not get your education (about it) from the truth (which is God)." In regards to what goals this new and quickly growing ministry targets, London stated that the intended design of What God Says Ministries, is to properly educate as many people as possible, regarding what God says about sexual activity outside of marriage. He went on to state that this will be done via various ministry platforms, such as:

The official ministry website

The official ministry Podcast

The ministry's Facebook page

The ministry's YouTube Channel

The official ministry book entitled "What God Says About Sexual Activity Outside of Marriage" – available at Amazon.com in hardcover, eBook, and audio book



What God Says Ministries is a new and quickly growing Christian ministry, which focuses primarily on properly educating people about what God says about sexual activity outside of marriage. To schedule an interview with Jason London (Director of What God Says Ministries), please contact him at 519-615-5034, or via jlondon@whatgodsaysministries.com

For more information regarding What God Says Ministries, please visit our official website at



To donate to What God Says Ministries, please visit www.whatgodsaysministries.com/donate

