Foundation for Moral Law Urges Eleventh Circuit to Protect Pensacola Cross

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday, the Foundation for Moral Law filed an amicus brief in the case of Kondrat'yev v. City of Pensacola, which is pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. In that case, a group of atheists and humanists sued the City of Pensacola after being offended at the presence of a cross in Bayview Park. The plaintiffs were represented by the Freedom From Religion Foundation and American Humanist Association. The trial judge reluctantly ordered the City to remove the cross, but the City appealed.



The cross has stood undisturbed in Bayview Park for 76 years without anyone seeking its removal. The original wooden cross was donated to the City by the Jaycees in 1941. The same group replaced the aging wooden cross in 1969 with the current version. The cross has provided a gathering place for Pensacolians for Easter sunrise services, Veterans Day events, Memorial Day events, and other community gatherings for decades.



Foundation President Kayla Moore said, "The Freedom From Religion Foundation has continued its unrelenting assault on our nation's Christian heritage by attacking the Pensacola Cross. The Founding Fathers would have had no problem with the cross, and we are happy to help defend it."



Matthew Clark, one of the Foundation's staff attorneys, added, "Recently, a majority of Justices on the Supreme Court have been analyzing cases like these in light of the First Amendment's actual history instead of the confusing tests that the Court has manufactured over the years. We are confident that the Supreme Court would uphold the constitutionality of the Pensacola Cross if it took the case in the future."



The Foundation for Moral Law is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the strict construction of the Constitution according to the intent of the Framers and to the right to acknowledge God in the public arena.



