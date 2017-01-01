New IFWE Book Tackles Christian Concerns About Capitalism

Editors Anne R. Bradley and Art Lindsley said the book meets an urgent need. "There's a growing rejection of capitalism and an increasing interest in socialism, especially among young people," said Bradley, vice president of economic initiatives at IFWE. "The reality is, capitalism has played a major role in lifting people out of abject poverty, but few people know it."

Lindsley, vice president of theological initiatives at IFWE, added, "If capitalism has been this pivotal in alleviating poverty, then Christians need to think critically about their concerns before rejecting the system entirely. Counting the Cost seeks to take these questions head-on, addressing each one through biblical and economic lenses."

Contributing authors include the late Michael Novak, Wayne Grudem, Barry Asmus, Vernon Smith, Doug Bandow, E. Calvin Beisner, Jonathan Pennington, David Kotter, Ed Noell, Joseph Connors, Joy Buchanan, Jonathan Witt, and editors Art Lindsley and Anne Bradley.

Each chapter addresses a different question about the morality of capitalism, such as:

• Does capitalism hurt the poor?

• Promote materialism and greed?

• Harm the environment?

• Allow the rich to get richer at the expense of others?

• Is capitalism really the best system for organizing societies and economies?

The book is a project of IFWE and Abilene Christian University Press (ACUP).

Jason Fikes, director of ACUP said Counting the Cost "represents a qualitative step forward in research on the ethics of capitalism. It is critical for business departments, students, and researchers to reflect critically on these important questions. Ours is a world driven by assumptions and sound bites, and Counting the Cost is a resource that can really open eyes to the underlying issues that are at stake in a discussion of economics."

