Campaign Underway Assisting CMB Hurricane Financial Recovery NEWS PROVIDED BY The Presidential Prayer Team Nov. 7, 2019 SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- The Presidential Prayer Team, the ministry that produces the daily radio feature Pause to Pray, is assisting with financial recovery efforts for Christian Music Broadcasters (CMB). With the 2019 hurricane-related cancellation of CMB's signature event, Momentum, CMB has been working to offset financial losses of $561,993. Through God's blessings and the generous support of a friend of The Presidential Prayer Team, a $20,000 matching funds campaign is underway to benefit CMB. Radio stations, recording artists, media partners, and friends are joining together to offer financial gifts in support of Christian Music Broadcasters. The money raised will be matched and will go directly to CMB. Jim Bolthouse, President of The Presidential Prayer Team, shared the ministry's reasons for sponsoring the matching funds campaign. "Christian Music Broadcasters is an organization dedicated to helping media partners impact their communities for Christ. Their hard work makes our work possible. As Christian broadcasters ourselves, we felt called to assist them in their financial recovery." The matching funds campaign will continue through Thanksgiving (Nov. 28th). Financial gifts can be made online at cmbmatch.org About The Presidential Prayer Team Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501(c)(3) with a 4-star ranking from Charity Navigator and accreditation from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters. For additional information, visit www.presidentialprayerteam.org SOURCE The Presidential Prayer Team CONTACT: Dave McMinn, 833-321-PRAY (7729), dave.mcminn@presidentialprayerteam.org Related Links cmbmatch.org www.presidentialprayerteam.org

