Making the Case for Catholicism Author provides the most comprehensive defense of the Catholic faith in the past 30 years



Not since Karl Keating's Catholicism and Fundamentalism, published in 1988, has there been such a comprehensive defense of the Catholic faith. While Keating's book was instrumental in Horn's own conversion to Catholicism, the thirty years since its publication has seen more sophisticated arguments from Protestant scholars and apologetics that needed to be answered, which is exactly what Horn puts forth in THE CASE FOR CATHOLICISM.



Written for an educated layperson, Horn defends the Catholic faith in a way that is rigorous, comprehensive and accessible. THE CASE FOR CATHOLICISM addresses arguments for Protestantism by early Reformers like Luther and Calvin as well as contemporary defenders of Protestantism like Norm Geisler and R.C. Sproul. He even touches on certain Protestant arguments that support Catholic teaching.



The book is divided up into the four main areas of serious disagreement between the Catholic Church and Protestantism, and Horn thoroughly argues for the position of the Catholic Church in all of them: By Whose Authority? What is the Church? How am I Saved? And What is the Body of Christ?



THE CASE FOR CATHOLICISM is the most up-to-date and complete work on answering Protestant arguments against the Catholic Church, and will not only help Catholics become strong in their faith but open new avenues for Protestants to put the tenets of their own faith to the test.



"It's hard to imagine how any non-Catholic could read THE CASE FOR CATHOLICISM and not feel almost compelled to swim the Tiber — that's how strong, and how winsome, Horn's arguments are," said Karl Keating, author of Catholicism and Fundamentalism.



