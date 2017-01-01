Leftist Agenda Attacks Christian Ministry's Online Donations



McDurmon continues: "This is now the FIFTH major company or service to terminate with us for the same reason. It began with Amazon Smile, which rejected us from its charitable services program because American Vision is listed on the Southern Poverty Law Center's ridiculous and notoriously biased 'hate group' list which is used to target conservative Christian organizations who dare to stand up for truth, liberty, and justice."



Then PayPal followed.



The most recent attacks came after CNN promoted the SPLC's list, which includes American Vision. Almost coincidentally, Apple Pay refused service. Briefly afterward, Stripe refused as well. Then Facebook removed their store which is powered by Stripe.



Each of the services' letters of notice allege only a vague, unspecified infraction. When asked for explanation, all communication stops. Were the infractions legitimate, the only way a client could fix them would be if they were specified. The refusal to communicate suggests there are ulterior motives.



McDurmon states, "THEY WANT TO SHUT US DOWN BY REFUSING PAYMENT SERVICES TO US. They control the pipeline, and they wish to cut off our supply of funds."



The supply of funds is of course the lifeline for any ministry. What they've done to American Vision they could do to any ministry they disagree with. Is there any recourse?



You can help American Vision and other ministries fight back against this liberal attempt to starve Christian ministries of their finances by doubling down and sending your favorite ministry an even larger donation today. You can write checks directly, or use your bank's online bill pay feature to send donations directly to their physical address. Double down and defeat the cunning schemes of leftists today.



