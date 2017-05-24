Transformation Film Institute Offers Best in Filmmaking During Film Course Contact: Tina Polite, 469-655-3222



WEATHERFORD, Texas, May 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Leading Christian filmmakers are offering training and the secrets of filmmaking to aspiring screenwriters, producers, actors, directors, cinematographers, film distributors and film sound technicians. Transformation Film Institute is hosting a weeklong film camp June 19 – 23 and an intense weekend course June 23 – 25.



The film camp, held in Weatherford, Texas, will incorporate a combination of classroom study and practical work assignments. In addition, Transformation Film Institute professors will select two or three student scripts to be produced into short films as final group projects. Two tracks are available depending on level of experience: novice and skilled. Applicants must show proven experience in film or video production to be considered for the skilled track. The weeklong film camp is a $1,000 investment, and the weekend film camp is $500.



"This film camp is designed for students to connect and inspire each other, while equipping Christian filmmakers with the tools and knowledge to succeed. The goal is not necessarily to launch Hollywood blockbusters, but rather to serve churches and the faith-based community with quality storytelling," said Richard Polite, founder of Transformation Film Institute.



Leading the group of experienced teachers, Polite has more than 30 years of experience in television and film. At the Christian Broadcasting Network, Polite produced commercials for the Emmy-award winning programs Scarecrow and Mrs. King and Remington Steele. His work has also been profiled on the Family Channel, BET Network, Bravo and MTV. Polite did his graduate work at Regent University Film School.



Previous film camp session leaders have included: Tom Allen, co-founder of Allied's Faith & Family Films and writer/producer of the documentary film Champions of Faith



Mark A. Keuthan, instructor at Regent University and award-winning screenwriter, actor and director, who also holds a doctorate of philosophy and communication studies



Tad Newberry, 25-year veteran film producer who holds multiple Telly awards and has produced programming for Bravo, NBC Sports Outdoors and Destination America



Chey Sanders, who holds a bachelor of arts in secondary education drama and theater from the University of Hawaii, along with master's degrees in communication radio, TV and film



Dave Christiano, Christian producer and director who has a master's degree in film communication and has written, produced and directed over 12 Christian films to date



–As an experienced university professor and practicing redemptive filmmaker, Christiano has more than 20 years of dedicated filmmaking experience, and is the founder and co-owner of Christiano Films. Registration is available online at TransformFilm.com.



About Transformation Film Institute:

Founded in 2014 by Richard and Tina Polite, Transformation Film Institute is dedicated to raising up an army of evangelists whose channel of communication is film in order to impact the world with the Gospel. The organization supports Christian artists by teaching both the insight and technique necessary to make a quality film or television show from start to finish. For more information, visit TranformFilm.com.

