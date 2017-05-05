Pastor Marcus Gill Launches WaitToWin.com



Marcus Gill is founder of Marcus Gill Ministries based in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Winston-Salem State University and has completed certified coursework at Harvard University in the area of religious literacy. Gill has appeared on numerous radio programs, on the Christian Broadcasting Network's Turning Point International TV show, and on Total Christian Television and the Word Network. Gill is a world-traveling motivational speaker, preacher, and social media minister with more than a million followers on Facebook. He is also the author of Under Construction and Okay, Single God Life, 10 Ways to Stay Free, Happy Single You, and Psalm Saturday. Contact: Althea Thompson, 407-333-0600LAKE MARY, Fla., May 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Pastor and rising social media evangelist Marcus Gill announces the launch of WaitToWin.com , the hub for his highly anticipated book Everybody Wants to Win: But Nobody Wants to Wait (Charisma House, August 1, 2017).As a special incentive for website visitors who order the book before its launch date, on August 1, 2017, Gill offers exclusive bonus items. They will have immediate access to the first three chapters and a twenty-five-minute teaching video titled Win While You Wait, which can be used for small groups or Bible studies. They will also receive the full e-book on the day of the book's release.These resources expand on Gill's growing mission to encourage patience and hopefulness in the "instant gratification" generation. With a thriving Facebook audience of 1.5 million, Gill speaks to believers who aspire to develop and grow spiritually during their time of waiting.In Everybody Wants to Win Gill suggests tactics such as prayer, declarations of God's Word, fellowship, and love to remain patient and draw closer to God. His book covers topics from finances and God's favor to relationships and emotional healing, exploring the many ways that waiting for answers can strengthen our faith and our relationship with Jesus.Gill says, "Don't get discouraged during your waiting season. God has a plan to bless you in His perfect timing. The blessing may not look the way you thought it would or come the way you expected, but it will be just what you need. Don't quit!"Marcus Gill is founder of Marcus Gill Ministries based in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Winston-Salem State University and has completed certified coursework at Harvard University in the area of religious literacy. Gill has appeared on numerous radio programs, on the Christian Broadcasting Network's Turning Point International TV show, and on Total Christian Television and the Word Network. Gill is a world-traveling motivational speaker, preacher, and social media minister with more than a million followers on Facebook. He is also the author of Under Construction and Okay, Single God Life, 10 Ways to Stay Free, Happy Single You, and Psalm Saturday.

