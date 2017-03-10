International Christian Visual Media Announces April 1 ICVM Crown Award Deadline



WINDSOR, Colo., March 10, 2017



A company or producer must be a current member of ICVM in order to submit an entry. Submission forms, a list of categories and complete submission instructions are on the website at



Entries must be received by ICVM no later than April 1, 2016, accompanied by a $75 submission fee.



The International Christian Visual Media Crown Awards are designed to recognize excellence in production and content of films and media that reflect Christian values in a secular world.



Categories include Feature Films, Short Films, Youth & Children Films, Documentaries, International Films, Music Videos, Short Clips, TV Formats and Series. Producers around the world, working in visual media in any way, are encouraged to join ICVM and submit their films.



ICVM is pleased to announce prize money in the following categories: $2500 for the Gold Crown Award winner for Best Picture, courtesy of Christian Video Licensing International and $500 for the Gold Crown Award winner for Best Evangelistic Film, courtesy of the Ron Mix Memorial Fund.



The coveted ICVM Crown Award signifies excellence in all areas of production. Past winners of the Best Picture and Best Evangelistic Film Crown Awards have included such films as Sabrina K by Messenger Films, War Room by the Kendrick Brothers, Beyond The Mask by Burns Family Studios, Providence by Mainstreet Productions, Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus by Mahoney Media, Trade of Innocents by Dean River Productions, Like Dandelion Dust by ChristianCinema.com, Acts of God by City on a Hill Productions, and other great films.



The mission of International Christian Visual Media Association is to be a supportive Christian community for those involved in the production and distribution of visual media, encouraging and networking to communicate Christ to the world, with members from over 20 nations representing all forms of visual media backgrounds.



The 2017 ICVM Annual Conference is June 25-28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its theme: Arise, Shine, for Your Light Has Come. This Bible verse, Isaiah 60:1, illustrates ICVM’s commitment to encourage, inspire and learn from one another in community and worship. The Conference is a time of Christian fellowship, outlandish fun and professional networking, culminating in the ICVM Crown Award Celebration, honoring the excellent work of our colleagues.



