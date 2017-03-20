Evangelist Luis Palau Meets with Guatemalan President as the Nation Struggles Through Tragedy Contact: Jay Fordice,



GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala, March 20, 2017 /



During the private meeting, Palau offered his deepest sympathy to the people of Guatemala, especially the families directly affected by the tragedy, and reminded the president that the evangelical community was praying for the nation during this time.



"This is a difficult time for the nation of Guatemala. Many people are hurting. Many families are suffering. Many people are asking deep, fundamental questions." said Palau. "What better time for us to lift up the name of Jesus Christ and remind the nation about his hope, his sacrifice, his love, and his peace – even in the midst of this pain and loss."



Palau was in Guatemala at the invitation of hundreds of local pastors and evangelical leaders, helping guide them through a major evangelistic campaign. The effort culminates this weekend (March 18) with a major festival in the central plaza of Guatemala City, right in the shadows of the national palace. The festival is expected to draw tens of thousands of individuals from throughout the city, while also broadcasting Palau's message of encouragement and hope to the entire nation via television and radio.



While in Guatemala, Palau was also honored by the leadership at Universidad Mariano Galvez, one of the largest and most respected universities in the nation with 94,000 students. Palau also gathered with hundreds of local pastors and church leaders to encourage them in their role within society and their responsibility toward the community.



Palau has a long history of ministry in Guatemala, first visiting the nation in the early 1970s. His most memorable visit came in 1982 when he spoke to more than 700,000 people at a one-day gathering in Campo Marte. That gathering is thought by many to not only be one of the largest gatherings in Guatemala's history, but one of the largest gatherings of evangelical Christians in all of Latin America.



Palau returns to the United States on Monday to focus on a similar evangelistic campaign in Fresno, California (March 25 – April 2, 2017). Contact: Jay Fordice, Luis Palau Association , 503-614-1500GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala, March 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Just 10 days after a horrific fire tragically took the lives of 40 young girls living in a government-run shelter, international evangelist and author Luis Palau, who was already in the country for a major evangelistic campaign, was invited to meet with President Jimmy Morales to offer his insight and encouragement as the nation mourned the loss of these children.During the private meeting, Palau offered his deepest sympathy to the people of Guatemala, especially the families directly affected by the tragedy, and reminded the president that the evangelical community was praying for the nation during this time."This is a difficult time for the nation of Guatemala. Many people are hurting. Many families are suffering. Many people are asking deep, fundamental questions." said Palau. "What better time for us to lift up the name of Jesus Christ and remind the nation about his hope, his sacrifice, his love, and his peace – even in the midst of this pain and loss."Palau was in Guatemala at the invitation of hundreds of local pastors and evangelical leaders, helping guide them through a major evangelistic campaign. The effort culminates this weekend (March 18) with a major festival in the central plaza of Guatemala City, right in the shadows of the national palace. The festival is expected to draw tens of thousands of individuals from throughout the city, while also broadcasting Palau's message of encouragement and hope to the entire nation via television and radio.While in Guatemala, Palau was also honored by the leadership at Universidad Mariano Galvez, one of the largest and most respected universities in the nation with 94,000 students. Palau also gathered with hundreds of local pastors and church leaders to encourage them in their role within society and their responsibility toward the community.Palau has a long history of ministry in Guatemala, first visiting the nation in the early 1970s. His most memorable visit came in 1982 when he spoke to more than 700,000 people at a one-day gathering in Campo Marte. That gathering is thought by many to not only be one of the largest gatherings in Guatemala's history, but one of the largest gatherings of evangelical Christians in all of Latin America.Palau returns to the United States on Monday to focus on a similar evangelistic campaign in Fresno, California (March 25 – April 2, 2017).