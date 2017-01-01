Unique, New Discipleship Workbook Provided for Free to Pastors and Christian Ministry Leaders



The workbook responds to an often-ignored aspect of the Great Commission. "And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, 'All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.'" (Matthew 28:18-20, NKJV)



Disciple focuses on teaching believers to act on all of Jesus' commands. By applying the book's 60 lessons, believers will gain knowledge and experiences that will greatly increase their awareness of and responsiveness to God, His touches on their lives, and His handiwork around them. Hopefully, such learning and experiences will lead to a lifetime of drawing closer to God and advancing and improving His Kingdom in ever more fruitful ways.



While many churches and ministries seek to increase the number of believers, they lack an effective way to share with new believers all of what Jesus commanded His disciples to do. This workbook attempts to help such churches and ministries follow that command more systematically.



The book contains 60 lessons for having experiences to draw closer to God, as well as a listing of all Jesus' commands and His statements that implied commands.



The workbook is also available for purchase by others at leading bookstores.



May God bless all those who read and apply Disciple.

