Norma McCorvey in TV Ad: "It Was All a Lie" -- "I Will Take This Burden to My Grave" See TV Ad Link in News Release Before She died...Norma McCorvey said in a TV ad: "It was all a lie." Norma exposed the lies behind Roe v. Wade in graphic campaign ad for Randall Terry



www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnmLL6s3E9M



and: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AifcF21d014



Script for Norma McCorvey ad for Randall Terry for congress: "I'm Norma McCorvey, the former Jane Roe of the Roe vs. Wade decision that brought legal child killing to America.



"I was persuaded by feminist attorneys to lie; to say that I was raped, and needed an abortion. It was all a lie.



"Since then, over 50 million babies have been murdered. I will take this burden to my grave.



"Please, don't follow in my mistakes. DO NOT vote for Obama. Obama murders babies." Statement from Randall Terry, Founder of Operation Rescue: "The first time Norma and I met was at an Operation Rescue event in the early 1990s in California. Norma was with the pro-choice crowd, screaming at me and blowing a whistle in my ear.



"After her conversion to Christ, we became close personal friends, spending much time together over a 15 year period. She stayed as our guest in our home for nearly a month on one occasion. On other occasions, we travelled around the country for various pro-life events, or just hung out with friends, shooting pool. (She was a closet pool shark.)



"She was a tough, Texas woman, who did not take crap from anyone. She would call someone a liar or a damn fool to their face. She never wavered in her repudiation of Roe vs. Wade, and the subsequent death of millions of innocent babies.



"Make no mistake: she wanted Roe v. Wade overturned, and she wanted it to be a crime under law to kill any unborn baby by abortion.



"May God have mercy on her soul, and grant her eternal life through our Lord Jesus Christ." For those interested in interviewing Randall Terry for more "behind the scenes" stories about Norma McCorvey, an interview can be scheduled at: 304-289-3700.