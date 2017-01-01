New Book 'From War to Raw' Being Called a 'Must-read' by Christian Influencers



Ceandrys E. Black, author and Hawaii-based Christian certified life coach, noted the demand for the book was greater than expected. The first batch of books instantly sold out, driving the first-time author to order more copies to meet the requests pouring in for it.



From War to Raw is a real page-turner. It reads like a captivating fiction novel, but actually tells the true story of Ceandrys, a child prodigy and musical genius whose life, from the outside, appeared flawless. Her rich, Christian, influential family was admired and appeared picture-perfect. Though, behind the walls of her sprawling childhood home, where Ceandrys enjoyed the finer things in life, was a broken family. The drama centers on the author's dysfunctional relationship with her rich dad, a powerful businessman and Baptist minister, whose infidelity, and internal demons shattered what should have been a wholesome, carefree, joy-filled life.



"This book written by my friend, Ceandrys Black is so transparent and needed, right now, at this exact time," says "Preachers of Atlanta" star and Church of the Harvest pastor, Kimberly Pothier, best known as "Real Talk Kim." The social media darling whose posts are regularly read and shared all over the web for her tell-it-like-it-is preaching style also wrote the foreword for From War to Raw.



"Society has made us believe that it is better to fake it until we make it, however, we are not making it. So many are walking around with a mask on. We are so busy living bound by our past traumatic experiences while protecting people that didn't even protect us. We have gotten in the habit of hiding our flaws, lying to the world about who we are, and lying to ourselves until we believe it," says Real Talk Kim.



As a young girl, Ceandrys, now the founder of R.A.W. International (which stands for Releasing Authentic Warriors/Women), couldn't reveal the truth of her tortured existence, but From War to Raw peels back the layers of pretense and strips off the mask of false confidence, and lobbies for authenticity—no matter how difficult the truth is to handle.



According to the Liberty University coaching degree-holder, who self-published From War to Raw, she was able to be brutally honest when she "stopped being self-centered and realized my purpose and destiny depended on becoming whole once and for all."



She continued, "I focused on how my transparency and freedom could help others around me and possibly inspire others to become free and to walk in their authenticity."



"I'm impressed with Ceandrys's boldness and bravery in addressing uncomfortable situations," says Tamara Bennett, senior pastor of This Is Pentecost Fellowship Ministries (TIP) with two California locations—Oakland and Sacramento. "Her transparency makes it easy for the reader to unmask themselves," she adds.



Through personal stories, scriptural truths and expert strategies, Ceandrys endeavors to hold every reader's hand through their journey of quieting the war within and finally releasing the authentic warrior trapped inside.



About Ceandrys E. Black

Ceandrys is the founder of R.A.W. International (Releasing Authentic Warriors/Women), an organization that specializes in empowering women to live authentically. She emanates the spirit of "Southern Aloha," pulling from her roots as a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Oahu for 20 years. When not engaged in coaching or public speaking, she oversees her R.A.W. perfume line and advises numerous non-profit organizations in Hawai'i. Visit her online at

