United Nations Security Council Presents Obama One Last Opportunity to Stab Israel in the Back

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- As Congressman Franks and many of his Republican colleagues correctly predicted at a press conference on November 30, 2016, President Obama took advantage of his lame-duck presidency by allowing an anti-Israel vote at the United Nations to pass without vetoing the measure. The President's refusal to veto the measure broke decades of U.S. foreign policy precedent, with the United States previously arguing peace will only be obtained through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and not a meaningless mandate from the U.N. Regarding the upcoming U.N. Security Council meetings scheduled later this month, Congressman Franks said:

"When the U.N. Security Council Quartet meets on January 15 and the full Security Council meets on January 17, I am gravely concerned Barack Obama will use the opportunity to stab Israel in the back one final time. If he allows a vote at the UN to redraw the map to Israel's indefensible pre-1967 borders, Obama will overturn U.S. Israel-policy going back to Lyndon Johnson. The pre-1967 borders would leave the world's only Jewish state less than 9 miles wide, totally compromising their security, and violating the spirit of UNSC Resolution 242 which was worded to eliminate the connotation Israel was expected to give up all of the territories.

"The UNSC may also recognize Palestinian statehood, legitimizing and rewarding the murderous tactics of the PLO and Hamas and rewarding them despite their constitutional commitment to the destruction of Israel and the genocide of the Jewish people. If President Obama allows anything like this to happen less than one week before the president-elect takes office, he will have unequivocally cemented his legacy as the most anti-Israel president in American history."