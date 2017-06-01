Sharefaith Announces Top 20 Online Theological Seminaries and Schools for 2017 Contact: Sharefaith Inc., 888-317-4018



MEDFORD, Ore., June 29, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Sharefaith, award-winning creator of all-in-one church resources such as church websites, church mobile apps, Sunday School Bible lessons & curriculum, 80,000 worship graphics, and an online giving and donations platform, announced its annual list of the top Online Theological Seminaries and Schools, available now in its Sharefaith Online Magazine.



Over the past decade, online schools have increased in popularity and resonance with employers. But can studying to be a minister be effective online? Sharefaith takes this question on in its 2017 list of the top 20 online theological seminaries and schools.



"It's more and more of a challenge for people to exit their jobs and pursue education," says Sharefaith's CEO, Hein van Wyk. "This is especially true when they are pursuing a vocational calling like theological studies because it's not about a career choice that will make them wealthy, but one that serves others full-time."



Sharefaith looked at several points to present this powerful list of schools. First, delivery is most important in online studies. How classes are designed to engage and teach students changes what might be self-study to a more appealing discussion platform. Second, teachers who are available create an environment where relationships and connections increase. Third, programs have become more creative in their cohort models and those schools tended to make the Sharefaith list as well.



Schools on the list include seminaries like Portland Seminary with its specially tailored learning environments where you will delve deep into your chosen specialization, Reformed Theological Seminary with a hybrid program that includes its eight campus locations, Liberty University which continues to lead in how many it serves and overall cost, and, maybe more surprisingly, Dallas Theological and Gordon-Conwell, with each now offering two fully online programs.



Sharefaith Inc. serves nearly 120,000 churches and pastors worldwide. As the leading provider of Church Graphics and Websites, it provides pastors with scalable outreach tools to grow their congregation and gospel impact.

