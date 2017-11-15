Matthew Kelly Releases New Book on the Rosary for Fatima Centennial Celebration

Rediscover the Rosary: The Modern Power of an Ancient Prayer

By Matthew Kelly



NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "God wants to put things in order. He wants to rearrange our priorities. If we let him, we will be happier than we ever thought possible in this lifetime, and finally then we will come to know the peace for which we all yearn, but so few of us ever find. Our Catholic spirituality is constantly inviting us to establish the deep roots of order in our lives, and one of the best ways I know to do that is by praying the Rosary. The Rosary works. It reaches deep down into our souls and puts us at ease, creating a peace that is rare and beautiful." – Matthew Kelly, Rediscover the Rosary



Rediscover the Rosary, is Matthew Kelly's latest book and the next title in the "Rediscover" series following Rediscover Jesus (Beacon, 2015, 9781942611196).

Rediscover the Rosary is an approachable read for today's Catholics seeking to understand the importance of this traditional Catholic devotion.



It offers imaginative reflections on each of the four mysteries of the Rosary that will help Catholics deepen their appreciation for this prayer.

Rediscover the Rosary breathes new life into a devotion Catholics have practiced for centuries. The book begins with a look at Matthew's personal journey coming to know the power of the Rosary. What follows includes a historical background, a brief explanation of Catholic Marian devotion, and a deeper look at the mysteries of the Rosary rooted in Scripture.



Kelly's original prayers and reflections draw the reader into a deeper understanding of the Rosary's present-day relevance. This book illustrates how powerful the Rosary truly is and how desperately it is needed in our times.



This book will serve as a refresher to some and the beginning of a new adventure to others. Accompanied by an appendix full of resources on how to pray the Rosary, other Marian prayers, practices, and notes—this book will draw the reader closer to Jesus through His mother, Mary. Whether you're Catholic or not, Rediscover the Rosary will help the reader explore a new way of meditating and seeking true peace through the power of the Rosary.



Matthew Kelly is the founder of the Dynamic Catholic Institute, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit organization that is redefining the way Catholics are inspired and educated. Kelly is also an internationally acclaimed speaker, business consultant, and author of more than twenty books. His books have been published in more than thirty languages, have been featured on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller lists, and have sold more than twenty-five million copies.



Available on Amazon and online at beaconpublishinginc.com/product/rediscovertherosary/.



Publisher: Beacon Publishing

Pub date: November 15, 2017

HC ISBN: 9781929266500

eBook ISBN: 9781929266524

Price: $24.95

Pages: 265

