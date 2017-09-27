Germantown/Prince Georges Reproductive Health Services Closure

Contact: Andrew Glenn, [email protected]; Tony Martelli, [email protected], both with Maryland Coalition for Life, 443-254-5433



GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Maryland Coalition for Life (MDCFL) is pleased to announce that as of September 27, 2017, Germantown Reproductive Health Services and Prince George's Reproductive Health Services permanently closed. Germantown Reproductive Health Services has been the location where notorious late-term abortionist Leroy Carhart performed 2nd and 3rd trimester abortions for the past 7 years.



Since arriving in Germantown, MD in December 2010, the MDCFL has been instrumental in organizing and leading the opposition to controversial late-term abortion procedures. Carhart started practicing abortions in Maryland after Nebraska outlawed abortions past 20 weeks. After his arrival, the local community and churches rallied together like never before to pray during thirteen Germantown 40 Days for Life campaigns, open a pro-life resource center across the parking lot from the abortion facility, and provide help and support to women through sidewalk counseling. As a result of the faithful pro-life community over the past 7 years, we have been blessed to witness over 400 women choose LIFE for their children over abortion.



In 2013, seventeen abortion clinics operated in Maryland with Surgical Abortion Licenses. After the closing of these two abortion clinics, only ten abortion clinics with Surgical Abortion Licenses remain. This accounts for a 40% decrease in surgical abortion facilities over the past 4 years in Maryland. Nation-wide, there are only four abortion clinics that openly provide abortions during the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy. With the closure of Germantown Reproductive Health Services, only three remain. This accounts for a 25% decrease in late-term abortion facilities in America. What a testament to the power of prayer, faithful support, and offering of abortion alternatives to women in need.



"Since Carhart's arrival in Germantown, he has sent at least 10 patients to the hospital in an ambulance. And tragically, at least one patient passed away following a late-term abortion in Germantown. With the closing of Germantown Reproductive Health Services, we are pleased that women will no longer be subjected to these dangerous abortions performed by Leroy Carhart," said Andrew Glenn, Regional Director of MDCFL.



The MDCFL would like to thank all of the donors, supporters, churches, and participants who have supported our efforts over the years and whose sacrifices allowed for this great opportunity.



The MDCFL will continue to work toward the end to abortion in Maryland. We will continue to offer hope and support to women and families faced with difficult or unwanted pregnancies, provide organization and leadership, and support the Maryland pro-life movement as we come closer to ending abortion in Maryland.



The MDCFL asks everyone to continue to pray for Leroy Carhart. Pray that God will change Carhart's heart and he will receive God's grace that is able to forgive him of his sins.