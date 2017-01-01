|
State Winners for 2017 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter
Contact: Dick & Diane Baumbach, Worldwide Marriage Encounter, 321-544-3440, dickanddiane66@bellsouth.net
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The 2017 state winners of the seventh annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today.
"It is just amazing to us the number of couples married 70 years or more and in addition those with 60 plus years of marriage," said Joe & Sue Talarico, the United States Leadership Team for WWME. The Talaricos serve with Fr. Tom Ogg as the U.S. Leadership Team.
"There were hundreds of nominations submitted," the Talaricos explained, adding, "And, again we witnessed couples married 50 years or more being recognized by family and friends as they submitted their names to the Longest Married Couple Project."
The 2017 longest married couple in the United States, based on the nominations submitted, is Horace Allen & Beatrice Ricks of Callahan, Florida. They are married over 81 years having made their marriage vows in Dec. 25, 1935. The Talaricos will be honoring Mr. & Mrs. Ricks in a special ceremony in their hometown of Callahan, Saturday (Feb. 11, 2017) just prior to Valentine's Day.
As in previous years of the seven-year-old project, individual state winners will also be recognized and honored by couples involved with Worldwide Marriage Encounter over the Valentine's week or at a time convenient for the winning state couple and their families.
Winners of the project are automatically made members of the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple Project Alumni group. Couples cannot succeed themselves each year as either national or state winners, thus giving an opportunity to honor other longest married couples across the country.
The Talaricos also pointed out that the project is based on nominations received from October 10th the previous year to January 10th of the current year. They also said there there were no nominations this year from five states.
The list of the 2017 state winners and their hometowns and wedding dates are as follows:
Alabama
Robert & Phyllis Barrett
Cropwell, AL
July 1, 1950 – 66 years
Alaska
Ray & Bernice Sewicky
Anchorage, AK
April 20, 1948 - 68 years
Arizona
Stephen & Frances McCarville,
Casa Grande, AZ.
Jan. 19, 1957 59 years
Arkansas
James & Gussie Garfield
North Little Rock, AR
Dec. 25, 1939 – 77 years
California
Hipolito and Ildefonsa Esposo
Santa Clara, CA
December 29, 1943 – 73 years
Colorado
William & Margaret Hensen
Colorado Springs, CO
June 20, 1959 – 57 years
Connecticut
Martin & Mary Konefal
Rockfall, CT
Jan. 8, 1945 – 72 years
Delaware
Angelo & Carolyn Massino
Bethany Beach, DE
Sept. 18, 1954 – 62 years
Florida
Victor & Margaret Gerard
Haines City, FL
April 25, 1943 – 73 years
Georgia
Nicholas & Mary Joan Cogelia
Duluth, GA
June 29, 1963 – 53 years
Hawaii
Ed & Marie Nishihara
Wailuku , Maui
Feb. 23, 1946 – 70 years
Idaho
Martin & Wanda Lee Arford
Nampa, ID
August 28, 1943 – 73 years
Illinois
Fritz & Lilly Mai
Geneva, IL
March 25, 1950 – 66 years
Indiana
Wayne & Joan Caldwell
Fishers, IN
June 6, 1946 – 70 years
Iowa
Murlyn & Lillian Ronk
Dunlap, IA
June 3, 1941 – 75 years
Kansas
Robert & Mary Stockman
Lyndon, KS
June 13, 1947 – 69 years
Kentucky
Ed & Gertrude Maxwell
Louisville, KY
Sept. 19, 1942 – 74 years
Maine
George & Donna Mitchell
Troy, ME
June 16, 1955 – 61 years
Maryland
Albert & Mary Chesnavage
Baltimore, MD
May 22, 1943 – 73 years
Massachusetts
John & Ellen Tietgens
Clarksburg, MA
April 22, 1944 – 72 years
Michigan
Daniel & Madge Bursch
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug. 8, 1944 – 72 years
Minnesota
Vincent & Leona Arceno
St. Paul, MN
Feb. 27, 1943 – 73 years
Mississippi
David & Margaret Huch
Ridgeland, MS
May 19, 1951 – 65 years
Missouri
Paul & Helen Eeftink
Chesterfield, MO
July 3, 1954 – 62 years
Montana
John & Betty Carter
Denton, MT
Dec. 27, 1945 – 71 years
Nebraska
Gil & Pat Cron
Friend, NE
Sept. 19, 1954 – 62 years
Nevada
Gail & Donna Andress
Nelson, NV
July 9, 1944 – 72 years
New Jersey
Henry & Stephanie Kilanowski
Toms River, NJ
Jan. 27, 1940 – 76 years
New York
Frank & Helen Luisi
East Rockaway, NY
April 19, 1945 – 71 years
North Carolina
Ernest & Mary Floyd
Columbus, NC
Feb. 14, 1942 – 74 years
North Dakota
Kermit & Nina Heen
Williston, ND
March 9, 1943 – 73 years
Ohio
Joseph & Olga Pasquarella
Steubenville, OH
June 15, 1948 – 68 years
Oklahoma
Dick & Rosalle Horn
Quapaw, OK
Sept. 2, 1941 – 75 years
Oregon
Claude & Yvette Arrington
Newberg, OR
May 23, 1942 – 74 years
Pennsylvania
Craig & Beatrice Beltzner
Northampton, PA
April 26, 1941 – 75 years
Rhode Island
Ed & Marie Ketz
Riverside, RI
Nov. 28, 1948 – 68 years
South Carolina
Ralph & Mary Bass
Greer, SC
August 15, 1942 – 74 years
Tennessee
Steve & Mary Lou Knowles
Fairfield Glade, TN
Nov. 11, 1947 – 69 years
Texas
Bill & Bess Ray
Quitman, TX
Nov. 1, 1940 – 76 years
Vermont
Al & Mary Ann Barcomb
Burlington, VT
Feb. 27, 1960 – 56 years
Virginia
Glen & Bea Hill
Norton, VA
May 18, 1940 – 76 years
Washington
William & Helen Aker
Lilliwaup, WA
June 14, 1941 – 75 years
West Virginia
James & Elise McCormick
Sumerco, WV
Jan. 10, 1942 – 74 years
Wisconsin
Robert & Viola Maahs
Fence, WI
Oct. 21, 1939 – 77 years
Wyoming
Joe & Eldine Maixner
Casper, WY
Feb. 2, 1946 – 70 years
Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 49 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at facilities where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online go to wwme.org or contact the WWME Office at (909) 863-9963.
Media inquiries should be directed to:
Dick & Diane Baumbach
(321) 544-3440 dickanddiane66@bellsouth.net
