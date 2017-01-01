State Winners for 2017 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The 2017 state winners of the seventh annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today.



"It is just amazing to us the number of couples married 70 years or more and in addition those with 60 plus years of marriage," said Joe & Sue Talarico, the United States Leadership Team for WWME. The Talaricos serve with Fr. Tom Ogg as the U.S. Leadership Team.



"There were hundreds of nominations submitted," the Talaricos explained, adding, "And, again we witnessed couples married 50 years or more being recognized by family and friends as they submitted their names to the Longest Married Couple Project."



The 2017 longest married couple in the United States, based on the nominations submitted, is Horace Allen & Beatrice Ricks of Callahan, Florida. They are married over 81 years having made their marriage vows in Dec. 25, 1935. The Talaricos will be honoring Mr. & Mrs. Ricks in a special ceremony in their hometown of Callahan, Saturday (Feb. 11, 2017) just prior to Valentine's Day.



As in previous years of the seven-year-old project, individual state winners will also be recognized and honored by couples involved with Worldwide Marriage Encounter over the Valentine's week or at a time convenient for the winning state couple and their families.



Winners of the project are automatically made members of the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple Project Alumni group. Couples cannot succeed themselves each year as either national or state winners, thus giving an opportunity to honor other longest married couples across the country.



The Talaricos also pointed out that the project is based on nominations received from October 10th the previous year to January 10th of the current year. They also said there there were no nominations this year from five states.



The list of the 2017 state winners and their hometowns and wedding dates are as follows:

Alabama

Robert & Phyllis Barrett

Cropwell, AL

July 1, 1950 – 66 years



Alaska

Ray & Bernice Sewicky

Anchorage, AK

April 20, 1948 - 68 years



Arizona

Stephen & Frances McCarville,

Casa Grande, AZ.

Jan. 19, 1957 59 years



Arkansas

James & Gussie Garfield

North Little Rock, AR

Dec. 25, 1939 – 77 years



California

Hipolito and Ildefonsa Esposo

Santa Clara, CA

December 29, 1943 – 73 years



Colorado

William & Margaret Hensen

Colorado Springs, CO

June 20, 1959 – 57 years



Connecticut

Martin & Mary Konefal

Rockfall, CT

Jan. 8, 1945 – 72 years



Delaware

Angelo & Carolyn Massino

Bethany Beach, DE

Sept. 18, 1954 – 62 years



Florida

Victor & Margaret Gerard

Haines City, FL

April 25, 1943 – 73 years



Georgia

Nicholas & Mary Joan Cogelia

Duluth, GA

June 29, 1963 – 53 years



Hawaii

Ed & Marie Nishihara

Wailuku , Maui

Feb. 23, 1946 – 70 years



Idaho

Martin & Wanda Lee Arford

Nampa, ID

August 28, 1943 – 73 years



Illinois

Fritz & Lilly Mai

Geneva, IL

March 25, 1950 – 66 years



Indiana

Wayne & Joan Caldwell

Fishers, IN

June 6, 1946 – 70 years



Iowa

Murlyn & Lillian Ronk

Dunlap, IA

June 3, 1941 – 75 years



Kansas

Robert & Mary Stockman

Lyndon, KS

June 13, 1947 – 69 years



Kentucky

Ed & Gertrude Maxwell

Louisville, KY

Sept. 19, 1942 – 74 years



Maine

George & Donna Mitchell

Troy, ME

June 16, 1955 – 61 years



Maryland

Albert & Mary Chesnavage

Baltimore, MD

May 22, 1943 – 73 years



Massachusetts

John & Ellen Tietgens

Clarksburg, MA

April 22, 1944 – 72 years



Michigan

Daniel & Madge Bursch

Grand Rapids, MI

Aug. 8, 1944 – 72 years



Minnesota

Vincent & Leona Arceno

St. Paul, MN

Feb. 27, 1943 – 73 years



Mississippi

David & Margaret Huch

Ridgeland, MS

May 19, 1951 – 65 years



Missouri

Paul & Helen Eeftink

Chesterfield, MO

July 3, 1954 – 62 years



Montana

John & Betty Carter

Denton, MT

Dec. 27, 1945 – 71 years



Nebraska

Gil & Pat Cron

Friend, NE

Sept. 19, 1954 – 62 years



Nevada

Gail & Donna Andress

Nelson, NV

July 9, 1944 – 72 years



New Jersey

Henry & Stephanie Kilanowski

Toms River, NJ

Jan. 27, 1940 – 76 years



New York

Frank & Helen Luisi

East Rockaway, NY

April 19, 1945 – 71 years



North Carolina

Ernest & Mary Floyd

Columbus, NC

Feb. 14, 1942 – 74 years



North Dakota

Kermit & Nina Heen

Williston, ND

March 9, 1943 – 73 years



Ohio

Joseph & Olga Pasquarella

Steubenville, OH

June 15, 1948 – 68 years



Oklahoma

Dick & Rosalle Horn

Quapaw, OK

Sept. 2, 1941 – 75 years



Oregon

Claude & Yvette Arrington

Newberg, OR

May 23, 1942 – 74 years



Pennsylvania

Craig & Beatrice Beltzner

Northampton, PA

April 26, 1941 – 75 years



Rhode Island

Ed & Marie Ketz

Riverside, RI

Nov. 28, 1948 – 68 years



South Carolina

Ralph & Mary Bass

Greer, SC

August 15, 1942 – 74 years



Tennessee

Steve & Mary Lou Knowles

Fairfield Glade, TN

Nov. 11, 1947 – 69 years



Texas

Bill & Bess Ray

Quitman, TX

Nov. 1, 1940 – 76 years



Vermont

Al & Mary Ann Barcomb

Burlington, VT

Feb. 27, 1960 – 56 years



Virginia

Glen & Bea Hill

Norton, VA

May 18, 1940 – 76 years



Washington

William & Helen Aker

Lilliwaup, WA

June 14, 1941 – 75 years



West Virginia

James & Elise McCormick

Sumerco, WV

Jan. 10, 1942 – 74 years



Wisconsin

Robert & Viola Maahs

Fence, WI

Oct. 21, 1939 – 77 years



Wyoming

Joe & Eldine Maixner

Casper, WY

Feb. 2, 1946 – 70 years

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 49 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at facilities where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.



Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online go to wwme.org or contact the WWME Office at (909) 863-9963.



