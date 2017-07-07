Delegation of Faith Leaders and Human Rights Activists Applaud New York City Hospital for Offering to Provide Charlie Gard Medical Care Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



LONDON, July 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- New York Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical announced they would accept Charlie in a public statement on Thursday.



A delegation of Americans including Bobby Schindler, President of Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network; attorney Catherine Glenn Foster, President & CEO of Americans United for Life; and Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, arrived in London on Friday morning at the invitation of Charlie's parents, Connie and Chris.



The delegation calls for officials in Great Britain to honor the wishes of Charlie's parents and allow him to travel and receive the medical help he needs.



The delegation will be working with and alongside the family to facilitate their desire to obtain medical care for Charlie and oversee a campaign to ensure the family is not removed from the critical decisions being made concerning Charlie's future and well-being.



For more information or interviews in London or remotely, call:



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at +1 (540) 538-4741

