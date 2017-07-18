World Rallies to Help Charlie Gard

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, July 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Two companies offer to cover Charlie's travel expenses to New York City for medical care.



It is another sign of the global support Charlie and his parents are receiving in their struggle to save Charlie's life.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition states;

"These two incredible offers to cover all travel expenses for Charlie Gard are just another example of the world wide support that he and his family have. Millions are hoping and praying that the British Courts will allow Charlie to travel to New York City to seek care that could greatly improve his life."

For more information contact Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540-538-4741

