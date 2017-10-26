Terry Smith Appointed Vice President for Church Ministries

Terry has served with the C&MA since 1981. He pastored Alliance churches in Florida and in Pennsylvania before assuming the role of assistant superintendent of the Eastern Pennsylvania district in 2012, overseeing church planting and worker accreditation. He was elected superintendent of that district in August 2014. Terry currently serves on the C&MA Board of Directors.



A graduate of Toccoa Falls College, Terry also holds a master's degree from Crown College. He is the author of "Changing Course: Leading Older Churches in a New Direction."



Terry has been married to Ruth since 1977. They have two married, adult sons and one grandchild. In a recent e-mail message to his Eastern Pennsylvania District family, Terry stated, "As Ruth and I prepare to begin this new role, we covet your prayer support. We have never faced a larger ministry challenge and feel keenly our dependence on the Holy Spirit. We are trusting the Lord's faithfulness to see us through each step of this transition."



Terry will begin his role as vice president December 1, 2017.



