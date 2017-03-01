'Arrest Snoop Dogg' -- Black Leader Condemns Mock Assassination of President Trump Contact: 323-782-1980, 213-804-1872



LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Author, activist, and radio/TV talk show host, Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, is calling on the Department of Justice, FBI, and the Secret Service to investigate and arrest rapper Snoop Dogg (Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr.) and directors Jesse Wellens and James DeFina for the "Lavender" video which features Snoop Dogg shooting a clown-faced Trump stand-in with a replica gun. Snoop's lyrics also encourage shooting police officers. According to news reports, a representative for the U.S. Secret Service said they are "aware of" the video. The following is Rev. Peterson's statement regarding this issue: "Snoop Dogg and the directors of this disgusting video should be locked up for encouraging the assassination of President Trump. Enough is enough. This video is no laughing matter. The mock assassination of Donald Trump and lyrics encouraging the shooting of police are like pouring gasoline on a fire. There are angry people in this country who hate Donald Trump and want to harm him. We've seen people inspired by radical left-wing groups like Black Lives Matter carry out violence against Trump supporters and kill police officers in Dallas, TX. Snoop's music reaches millions of angry youth, and he is affiliated with gang members, so, it's possible for this video to incite these people.



"If a white artist and director depicted a mock assassination of Barack Obama, politicians and 'activists'—especially members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Black Lives Matter—would be outraged. But since Donald Trump is a white Republican these hypocrites are silent. What a shame. This is the wrong message to send to black youth who are suffering not because of 'racism,' but as a result of being raised by angry single black mothers without fathers.



"Snoop Dogg has a history of violence. In 1996, he was acquitted of first-and second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a gang member; the jury deadlocked on the manslaughter charge. On a song titled 'Deep Cover,' also known as '187,' Snoop raps about murdering undercover police. And throughout his career, Snoop has boasted about his affiliation with the Rollin' 20 Crips." Jesse Lee Peterson's latest column: Racism Does Not Exist



Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson is the founder and president of BOND, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to "Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man." He's an author, media commentator, columnist, and national radio/TV talk show host. For interview requests call (213) 804-1872 or (323) 782-1980. For more information visit www.JesseLeePeterson.com and www.Rebuildingtheman.com.



Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson's book, "The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood."