Pro-Life Women to Participate in March for Women in Washington, D.C.

Group will share message that abortion hurts women and the violence of abortion must come to an end.

Contact: Kate Bryan, 202-567-7681

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Stanton Policy Center, Sound Legal Group, and other pro-life groups from across the nation will participate in the March for Women in Washington, D.C. on January 21st, 2017.

The groups will gather at the Supreme Court of the United States at 9am ET on January 21st, 2017 and walk to the March for Women rally together. Full details can be found here

Brandi Swindell, an organizer of the pro-life participation in the March for Women and founder of Stanton Healthcare and Stanton Policy Center, states:

"As a woman who has spent most of her life standing up against injustice in the world and promoting the dignity of women and the sanctity of every human life, I am thrilled to be a part of the Women's March. We are entering into a critical time in our nation and women deserve to be a part of the discussions and to have their voices heard. I stand with women across America who want Obamacare overturned so women can be given the power to make decisions about their own healthcare and what services they pay for; who believe that women deserve better than Planned Parenthood and that the abortion-giant PP should be defunded - and that those funds should be reallocated to whole women's healthcare centers; and that women deserve every opportunity and choice to succeed in this world and to make their lives better - none of which include abortion."

Kate Bryan, an organizer of the pro-life participation in the March for Women and Stanton Policy Center's senior adviser:

"The Women's March on Washington has given women from across America a platform from which to make their voices heard in Washington, D.C. The March for Women's inclusive approach has opened up the opportunity for every woman -- no matter her age, race, background, politics or faith -- to have her voice heard in the public square. Women throughout all of history have been the bedrock of our society and have always been a critical part of the fight against injustice. I stand with women across our great nation who stand against injustice and follow the original ideals of the feminist movement, seeking to promote the dignity and respect of every human being -- no matter their age, gestation, background, race, politics, faith, or any other factor. Every life is precious and deserves to be protected. And women deserve better than abortion."

Catherine Glenn Foster, Civil Rights Attorney and founder of Sound Legal Group adds:

"The Women's March on Washington claims to be about human rights, nonviolence, and confronting injustice. But by accepting Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and other abortion activism organizations as co-sponsors, the Women's March on Washington has betrayed its mission and failed to confront the injustice in front of its face. Human rights and nonviolence apply to everyone, regardless of age and disability, and are most powerful and most urgent when serving those who need it most. It's time for the Women's March to speak up for all women."

For more information or to schedule an interview with one of the organizers or a pro-life leader, please contact Kate Bryan at (202) 567-7681.