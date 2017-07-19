Pro-Life JumboTron Joins Effort to Shut Down Last Abortion Clinic in Kentucky

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On July 22-29, anti- abortion activists from around America will be converging on Louisville, KY to focus efforts on closing the final abortion clinic in Kentucky.



Kentucky has become ground zero in the abortion wars and Created Equal plans to use our JumboTron during Operation Save America's National Event to help shut down the last remaining abortion clinic in the state.



Our portable JumboTron Screen – the kind you see at professional sports stadiums and major concerts – will play a live abortion for the pro-choice crowd.

When Kentucky finally goes abortion free it will send shock waves throughout pro-choice America. However, the pressure to keep open that one remaining Kentucky abortion clinic is mounting! A prominent women's health center has joined with the hyper-progressive ACLU to block any further progress in closing Kentucky clinics.

Jumbotron Outreach



Who: Created Equal and Operation Save America



What: JumboTron screen playing footage of abortion procedures



Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W Jefferson St, Louisville, KY 40202



When: Wednesday, July 26 from 10:00am – 3:00PM ET

"Nothing is as impactful as the JumboTron video of an actual abortion shown in the public square. Many Kentucky residents remain blinded from the truth by abortionists' lies and propaganda. They still call abortion a choice...a right...a woman's health issue. Words alone will not dissuade those who are blinded. They need to see abortion to reject abortion." -- Mark Harrington, National Director, Created Equal