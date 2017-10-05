Thomas More Society Presents Live Webcast Featuring David Daleiden

The Abortion Empire Strikes Back: Undercover Journalist Under Attack By Planned Parenthood Cronies



CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Undercover investigative journalist David Daleiden is under vicious new legal attacks from the abortion industry. A coalition of pro-life backers presents an online event, which is urgent for all members of the pro-life community, to discover what it will take to turn the tide and defeat the "abortion empire." The free live webcast is on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 9 p.m. (Eastern)/6 p.m. (Pacific) online at abortionempire.com.



Daleiden spent 30 months conducting an undercover investigation that caught Planned Parenthood's top leadership on video as they callously negotiated for the harvesting and sale of aborted baby body parts. As a result, Daleiden – not Planned Parenthood – is being charged with 15 felonies by California Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, whose political campaign was funded by the abortion lobby. If not cleared of these false charges, Daleiden faces massive fines and decades of imprisonment.

WHAT: FREE Live Webcast "THE ABORTION EMPIRE STRIKES BACK"



DATE: Thursday, October 5, 2017



TIME: 9 p.m. (Eastern), 8 p.m. (Central), 7 p.m. (Mountain), 6 p.m. (Pacific)

This live webcast will reveal:

the latest behind-the-scenes revelations about Planned Parenthood's aborted baby body part harvesting and trafficking business



pro-life victories brought about by Daleiden's undercover investigations



details on vicious attacks and ramped up pressure by Planned Parenthood and its political allies

FEATURING:

David Daleiden, undercover journalist under attack for exposing Planned Parenthood's baby body parts trafficking, and founder of Center for Medical Progress



Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel, Thomas More Society



Marjorie Dannenfelser, president, Susan B. Anthony List



Steve Cooley, former Los Angeles County District Attorney



Brent Ferreira, former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney



Royce Hood, attorney, entrepreneur, activist



David Bereit, webcast host and former CEO of 40 Days for Life

