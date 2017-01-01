Amendment on Parental Rights Introduced in U.S. House



Representative Randy Hultgren (R-IL) introduced legislation in the U.S. House to propose a Parental Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Hultgren's House Joint Resolution 121 had 15 original cosponsors at its introduction on Thursday, November 16. A parallel resolution, SJRes. 48, was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Lindsey Graham in August."The freedom for parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children is an American tradition once established beyond debate," said Rep. Hultgren. "Yet every day, families are broken apart by state actors who presume they are able to make a better decision for a child than a parent can. With recent state laws and court decisions threatening this American value, it is time parental rights are enshrined as fundamental rights and therefore protected under the Constitution.""We are grateful to Representative Hultgren for taking up this vital issue before Congress," says ParentalRights.org President Jim Mason, a proponent of the resolution. "Parental rights is a crucial battle that too few are talking about. Every other question, whether of politics, religion, values, or ideology, hinges on the right of good parents to raise their children in a way that is true to them."The Amendment, which would provide that "[t]he liberty of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children is a fundamental right," requires a two-thirds vote in each house of Congress to go to the states for ratification. This means bipartisan support will be necessary for its passage."Parental rights affect us all, regardless of race or belief, across every community or demographic," says Detroit-area family law attorney Allison Folmar. "Absolutely, this Amendment should have bipartisan support. In fact, it should have universal support."The NFL's 2005 MVP Shaun Alexander is also among those supporting the Amendment effort. Alexander is vice president of ParentalRights.org."I am still amazed with how much authority the courts have over parents' rights today. With the Parental Rights Amendment now introduced in both houses of Congress, we can begin to push back and win for all parents authority for how to raise their own children. The Parental Rights Amendment will protect the greatest team ever assembled—the family."Representatives interested in cosponsoring H. J. Res. 121 should contact Doug Thomas in Representative Hultgren's office.

