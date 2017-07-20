Judicial Watch: Federal Court Hearing Thursday, July 20, in Hillary Clinton Email FOIA Lawsuit -- Update on Deleted Clinton and Weiner Laptop Emails

Emails were uncovered by the FBI in its investigation into Clinton's non-government email system



WASHINGTON, July 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today announced a court hearing will be held on Thursday, July 20 2017, regarding a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails that were sent or received during her tenure from February 2009 to January 31, 2013 (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00687)). The case is before Judge James E. Boasberg.



The hearing will focus on the State Department's progress on processing the 100,000 emails Clinton failed to disclose when she served as Secretary of State, some of which were emails sent by Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on the laptop of her estranged husband Anthony Weiner. Clinton attempted to delete 33,000 emails from her non-government server.



The State Department was ordered to produce documents to Judicial Watch, and has been processing only 500 pages per month of emails uncovered by the FBI in its investigation into Clinton's non-government email system. The State Department has produced 17 batches of documents so far. At the current pace, the Clinton emails and other records won't be fully available for possible release until at least 2020.



On June 15, the FBI provided a new disc of records related to Judicial Watch's Hillary Clinton email lawsuit to the State Department. At tomorrow's hearing the State Department hopefully will tell the court about its records appraisal processes and propose a schedule for their release to Judicial Watch.



The court hearing is scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2017



Time: 10 a.m. ET



Location: Courtroom 19

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

333 Constitution Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

The lawsuit was originally filed in May 2015.



