Activity Ark Helps Families Set Sail on Fun Voyage of Faith

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Busy parents looking for help with nourishing their children's spiritual development can now find it in an innovative, fun-filled "Sunday School in a box" collection delivered direct to their home.



The Activity Ark (www.activityark.com) package includes all the elements for a family-centered project that introduces children to significant Bible stories, reinforcing the lessons and values with a reading book, discussion materials, activity sheets, a hands-on project, and a related toy or game.



Created for children ages 4-9, Activity Ark is designed to appeal both to parents who want to introduce their children to faith and those who may attend a house of worship regularly and are looking for ways to enhance that experience at home.



"It's like having Sunday School on-demand. We wanted to provide a unique resource for families that fits with their lifestyle," said Barbe Morris, a mother of three and founding team member of Activity Ark. "Modern life is so busy, and Activity Ark is there to help them when they need it."



Activity Ark taps into the trend of people looking for both convenience and connection that has been seen in the growth of make-your-own meal and other direct-to-consumer delivery services. While home-based after-school activity kits to help children explore subjects like science and math are available, the Activity Ark founders saw a gap and a need in the area of faith and values.



A team of religious and childhood learning and development experts helped with the series, which launches with a look at creation. Other Bible stories to be tackled in future editions include those of Daniel, David, Joseph, and Peter. Original discussion and activity materials are twinned with handpicked toys and titles from the "I Can Read" series published by Zonderkidz.



Designed to be fun and easy to use, each Activity Ark experience involves reading the book, sharing the family discussion questions, and working on the activity together, and takes less than an hour to complete. The activity sheets can be revisited later to reinforce the lesson, as can playing with the associated toy or game.



Activity Ark meets not only parents' and grandparents' need for materials to help children grow spiritually, but also gives families a break from constantly being online.



"Although digital is fun and entertaining, it can be isolating," said Morris. "Parents are looking for something offline that creates a shared experience, something that brings the family together in a special way."



Initially to be released quarterly, Activity Ark is available for as low as $19.95 per box if purchased a year at a time. A quarterly subscription can be purchased for $22.49 per box, on a no-commitment, cancel-anytime basis. Customers can also purchase a single, exploration box for $27.49.



About Activity Ark

Offering convenience and connection, Activity Ark (www.activityark.com) is an experience-in-a-box adventure that helps parents introduce their children to the great lessons of the Bible in their home. Created by a team including religious and childhood education experts, the kit includes a book, discussion and activity sheets, hands-on project, and toy or game for children ages 4-9.



